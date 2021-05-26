Report Accuses Trump Of Trying To Bribe Investigator During 'Spygate' Probe

During the spring of 2008, sports fans from every corner of the country had their eyes on Foxborough, Massachusetts. Former United States Senator Arlen Specter had launched an investigation into the infamous "Spygate" scandal. The New England Patriots were accused of illegally taping walkthroughs and practices of opposing teams in order to gain an unfair advantage. Given that the Patriots had won three of the last seven Super Bowl titles, allegations of cheating were met with intense scrutiny. Adding on to the chaos, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and members of the league office moved to destroy all video evidence that the Patriots had provided upon completion of their internal investigation. Ultimately, the Patriots were hit with multiple fines and the loss of a first-round draft pick, but Goodell noted that an additional independent investigation would only bring more harm to the league.