Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Report Accuses Trump Of Trying To Bribe Investigator During 'Spygate' Probe

Posted by 
BIN: Black Information Network
BIN: Black Information Network
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

During the spring of 2008, sports fans from every corner of the country had their eyes on Foxborough, Massachusetts. Former United States Senator Arlen Specter had launched an investigation into the infamous "Spygate" scandal. The New England Patriots were accused of illegally taping walkthroughs and practices of opposing teams in order to gain an unfair advantage. Given that the Patriots had won three of the last seven Super Bowl titles, allegations of cheating were met with intense scrutiny. Adding on to the chaos, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and members of the league office moved to destroy all video evidence that the Patriots had provided upon completion of their internal investigation. Ultimately, the Patriots were hit with multiple fines and the loss of a first-round draft pick, but Goodell noted that an additional independent investigation would only bring more harm to the league.

www.binnews.com
BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network

48
Followers
1K+
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

 https://www.binnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Kraft
Person
Arlen Specter
Person
Roger Goodell
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bribe#Spygate#Federal Charges#Trump Campaign#The New England Patriots#Espn#Wrongdoing#Patriots Games#Multiple Fines#Campaign Money#Foxborough#Sen Arlen Specter#Intense Scrutiny#President#England#Palm Beach
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
POTUS
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
NFL
Related
POTUSThe Guardian

First Thing: ‘Teflon Don no more’ as legal threats mount against Trump

Donald Trump faces a growing legal threat as investigations gather pace – potentially posing significant obstacles to a 2024 presidential run. No longer shielded by claims of presidential protections, a series of increasingly grave legal issues – both criminal investigation and civil litigation – are mounting in court. The former...
Presidential ElectionWashington Times

Biden DOJ agrees: U.S. should defend Trump in rape lawsuit

The Biden Justice Department agrees with the Trump Justice Department in a lawsuit that accuses the former president of defamation and rape. In a court filing Monday evening, the department reiterated its Trump-era earlier stance that it should be able to take over former president Donald Trump’s defense against a lawsuit by writer E. Jean Carroll, a move that almost certainly would kill it.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Now we know how far Giuliani went for Trump

Listen to this audio, exclusively obtained by CNN, of Rudy Giuliani in July 2019 -- when he was still President Donald Trump's lawyer and henchman -- cajoling an aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to announce an investigation into Joe Biden.
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

Merrick Garland's DOJ Wants to Substitute Itself for Donald Trump in Defamation Case

The Department of Justice is seeking to substitute itself as a defendant in a defamation suit taken by writer E. Jean Carroll against former President Donald Trump. The DOJ, which is currently led by Attorney General Merrick Garland, argued in a brief filed on Monday that the department should be allowed to act as defendant because Trump's comments were made while he was an employee of the federal government.
Presidential ElectionCNN

Joe Biden doesn't want to meet the press

(CNN) — Joe Biden has been president of the United States for 138 days. And in that time, he has held a total of ONE formal news conference. Asked about that paucity of pressers -- ahem! -- on Sunday by CNN's Brian Stelter, White House press secretary Jen Psaki replied that Biden "takes questions several times a week."
POTUSWashington Post

Too many people are still underestimating Trump

Former president Donald Trump’s secret weapon has always been that it is hard for educated people to take him seriously. He acts like a preening buffoon with pretensions of grandeur — doltish and delusional in equal measure. Everything about him, from his orange tan and bad combover to his insistence that he is a “very stable genius,” screams: Are you kidding me?
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Lewandowski says Trump has not spoken to him about being reinstated

Former President Trump ’s one-time campaign manager Corey Lewandowski said Sunday that Trump has not spoken to him about being reinstated, following reports the former president believes he will return to the White House after his unfounded claims that the 2020 election was stolen are proven true. “I can tell...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Stormy Daniels says her attorney is in contact with prosecutors investigating Trump Organization

Stormy Daniels says her lawyer has been in touch with prosecutors in New York City who are investigating former President Trump 's company. "I have not been called to testify," Daniels said during an appearance on CNN's "New Day" on Monday. "But I know that my attorney, Clark Brewster, has been in touch with them and very forthcoming with my willingness to participate."
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Newsweek

Donald Trump Slams Joe Biden for 'Putting America Last,' Says He's 'Worse Than I Ever Was'

Former President Donald Trump on Saturday condemned President Joe Biden for "putting America last" and insisted that he's "worse than I ever was." Speaking at the North Carolina GOP State Convention, Trump criticized the current Democratic president for reversing a slew of his immigration policies, allegedly tanking the economy, and pushing ahead with his "radical socialist" agenda.
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

Over 12,000 Christians Want Trump 'Held Accountable' for Tear-gassing BLM Protesters

More than 12,000 Christians have signed a petition calling for the Justice Department to end its opposition to civil lawsuits filed against former President Donald Trump and former Attorney General William Barr after their infamous decision to tear-gas Black Lives Matter demonstrators last summer so Trump could walk to a church near the White House to take a photo holding a Bible.
POTUSMSNBC

NYT: Senior Trump Org. official testifies before grand jury in Trump criminal probe

David Cay Johnston says the news that Trump Org. controller Jeff McConney testified before the grand jury in the criminal probe of Donald Trump and his company indicates prosecutors want Trump’s longtime accountant Allen Weisselberg to flip “because that’s where he would be most helpful.” Joyce Vance adds this is building for prosecutors to go after those they believe are “most culpable for whatever criminal conduct may have occurred” including potentially Trump or his children.