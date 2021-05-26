Learn how to create your own cryptocurrency with this course bundle

Did you know that the oft talked-about cryptocurrency Dogecoin all started as a joke? Created all the way back in 2013, its main purpose is to be a satirical homage to bitcoin and garner a few laughs. But it blew up in the last six months, managing to outpace nearly every other investment. A $1,000 Dogecoin purchase in January of this year would be worth over $120,000 in May, according to some reports. It’s insanity. Cryptocurrency and blockchain are insane and nebulous concepts in general, and it’s hard to grasp them especially if you’re an outsider.