Buying MGM may only be the beginning of Amazon’s content dominance

Streaming video from home during the pandemic was as natural as drizzling butter over popcorn, as people hunkered down and glued themselves to their devices for entertainment—and sweet distraction. Now, those who tap Amazon’s Prime Video service may, at some point in the future, have access to a wealth of new content from the stalwart Hollywood studio MGM. The companies announced today that Amazon intends to buy the studio for about $8.5 billion, although it will need regulatory approval for the deal to be finalized.