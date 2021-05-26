Editorial: House must push Clean Slate over finish line

A local lawmaker, who is a former Probation Officer, opposed the Clean Slate Bill when it came up for a vote in the state House yesterday. New Fairfield Representative Patrick Callahan says the bill fails to protect the victims of various crimes such as purposefully abandoning a child, bigotry, or carrying a gun on school grounds. The bill effectively erases criminal history from individuals who were previously incarcerated, aiming to reintegrated them with society. Callahan says there is a mechanism in place, through the Board of Pardons and Paroles, for criminals to petition for an erasure of their criminal records after they have paid their debt to society. He says this bill takes away the peace of mind and rights of the victims of these crimes. He added that a better route to take would be to streamline the application process to the Board of Pardons and Paroles.