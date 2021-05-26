Cancel
Congress & Courts

Editorial: House must push Clean Slate over finish line

By Hearst Connecticut Media Editorial Board
theintelligencer.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a bill to automatically expunge the record of certain people convicted of crimes after they serve their sentences comes up for a vote in the state House of Representatives, it’s important to again stress what the proposal does not do. Clean Slate, as it’s known, does not get anyone...

www.theintelligencer.com
#House Of Representatives#Economy#House Lawmakers#State Lawmakers#State Legislators#Clean Slate#Majority Democrats#Line#Proponents#Keeping People#Sentences#Time#Economic Inequality#Bars#Hartford#White Individuals
New Fairfield, CTwlad.com

Local lawmaker opposes Clean Slate Act

A local lawmaker, who is a former Probation Officer, opposed the Clean Slate Bill when it came up for a vote in the state House yesterday. New Fairfield Representative Patrick Callahan says the bill fails to protect the victims of various crimes such as purposefully abandoning a child, bigotry, or carrying a gun on school grounds. The bill effectively erases criminal history from individuals who were previously incarcerated, aiming to reintegrated them with society. Callahan says there is a mechanism in place, through the Board of Pardons and Paroles, for criminals to petition for an erasure of their criminal records after they have paid their debt to society. He says this bill takes away the peace of mind and rights of the victims of these crimes. He added that a better route to take would be to streamline the application process to the Board of Pardons and Paroles.
New Haven, CTConnecticut Post

Senate fix tees up 'clean slate' for final passage in House

With the unlikely marriage of two controversial issues Wednesday night, the Senate may have ensured final passage Thursday by the House of a groundbreaking “clean slate” bill expunging the criminal records of thousands of Connecticut residents. The Senate voted unanimously to take a Republican bill that revisits elements of the...
Congress & Courtsctnewsjunkie.com

House Approves Clean Slate For Fewer Eligible Offenses

The House gave final approval Thursday to a bill automatically expunging records of certain criminal convictions after uneasiness with the proposal among some House Democrats forced the Senate to narrow its scope through a separate bill. The House voted 91 to 56 to send the bill to Gov. Ned Lamont...
Congress & Courtscoloradopolitics.com

Conservation easement bills near the finish line

Two bills that could resolve more than a decade of problems with the state's conservation easement program are both moving toward final resolution. Senate Bill 33, which would help farmers and ranchers deprived of tax credits for their easements by the Department of Revenue, cleared a major hurdle this week — passage from the Senate Appropriations Committee — and won near-unanimous approval in the state Senate on Thursday.
Connecticut StateGreenwichTime

Opinion: Clean Slate is common sense for CT's recovery

One of the biggest challenges to rebuilding our post-pandemic economy is getting people back to work as quickly as possible. Yet there are significant barriers to employment for individuals with criminal records. One in three Americans has an arrest or conviction record, and as a result they struggle to access jobs, housing and education.
Minoritiesthelcn.com

Editorial – The wrong approach: Clean Slate Act legislation not a good way to achieve justice

Many of the persistent problems within the criminal justice system fall much more heavily on racial minorities in our nation. Black and Hispanic/Latino people are incarcerated for violating drugs laws at much higher rates than are whites despite the fact that all these racial/ethnic groups use drugs at roughly the same percentage. Since whites make up a much larger portion of the U.S. population, they would dominate the prison system for such crimes if prosecutions were conducted equitably.
New York City, NYqueenseagle.com

Clean Slate Act inches closer to approval with vote in Senate committee

The State Senate Codes Committee voted in favor of the Clean Slate Act Wednesday, moving the bill forward for a vote in the full body. The bill, sponsored by Sen. Zellnor Myrie and Assmeblymember Catalina Cruz, would establish a two-step process to automatically sealing and later automatically expunge old conviction records once a person has served their sentence.
New York City, NYtheislandnow.com

Editorial: Pushing SALT cap repeal is playing with fire

Congressman Tom Suozzi says he will not support President Biden’s $2 trillion infrastructure plan unless taxes on the wealthy are cut. Well, Suozzi doesn’t actually use those words. That’s just our interpretation. So let us explain. What Souzzi actually says is that he will not support any changes to the...
Erie County, NYBuffalo News

Another Voice: ‘Clean Slate’ law would help convicts and communities

The recently passed Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act provides a straightforward and essential roadmap for revitalizing our city and county: Open up economic opportunities to the people and communities whom their conviction history has affected. Thanks to this new law, more than 100,000 New Yorkers will have their previous marijuana...
Congress & Courtslegalnews.com

Would a constitutional amendment be required to make the District of Columbia a state?

At a U.S. House of Representatives hearing on March 22, the ACLU filed testimony contending that Congress, with presidential approval, could alone establish the District of Columbia as the country’s 51st state. At the same hearing, The Heritage Foundation, a conservative group, took a differing view, saying that making D.C. a new state would require constitutional changes.
Congress & CourtsSantafe New Mexican.com

Another filibuster, another stain on nation

Until last week, the most depressing filibuster in American history was South Carolina Sen. Strom Thurmond rambling for 24 hours and 18 minutes in hopes of killing a civil rights bill. He took just one bathroom break in all that time, yielding the floor for a few minutes so another...
Congress & CourtsDemocrat-Herald

Guest editorial: Congress must act on wildfire prevention funds

Editor’s note: This editorial was written by the Mercury News and East Bay Times editorial board. Guest editorials in this space are intended to provide our readers with a sampling of opinion from other publications and do not necessarily represent the views of the Mid-Valley Media editorial board. If you...
Energy IndustryMarietta Daily Journal

Progressives push more clean energy infrastructure spending

A pair of progressive lawmakers is pushing to include legislation that would lock in more than $1 trillion in spending for U.S.-made clean energy products and create a new division of the Energy Department focused on low- and zero-carbon options. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Rep. Andy Levin, D-Mich., are...