Update: Missing Twelve-Year-Old Found and Safe
---- The Kendall County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating a twelve-year-old girl who was reported missing the 0-100 block of Fernwood Road in Boulder Hill Wednesday morning. Averie Madrigal is described by police as Hispanic, about five feet tall and 160 pounds with black hair with blonde highlights. She is said to have brown eyes. Anyone who has information on her whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 630-553-5856.www.wspynews.com