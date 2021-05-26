newsbreak-logo
Marietta, GA

Cobb Galleria declares survival, if not victory

By Chart Riggall criggall@mdjonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCUMBERLAND — “WE SURVIVED THE PANDEMIC,” declared the title card of a slideshow at the bi-monthly meeting of the Cobb-Marietta Coliseum & Exhibit Hall Authority. Indeed, as Exhibit Hall Authority leaders and elected officials conferred inside the Cobb Galleria Wednesday morning, visitors filed in an out of a trade show down the hall, and the authority—which manages the Galleria and the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre—continues to book events and shows for the second half of 2021.

