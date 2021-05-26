Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Gwinnett athletes, coaches honored with Positive Athlete Georgia regional awards

By From Staff Reports
gwinnettprepsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePositive Athlete Georgia announced its 2020-21 Gwinnett County Regional winners Tuesday, and Parkview earned one of the top awards. Parkview was named Most Positive School by the organization, which recognizes young athletes who have overcome difficult circumstances, given back to their schools and communities in a significant way, or just have an infectious positive attitude that makes everyone around them a better person.

www.gwinnettprepsports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Gwinnett County, GA
Sports
County
Gwinnett County, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Tennis#Boys Basketball#Football#Coaching#Most Positive School#Buford Boys#Shiloh Girls#Norcross Volleyball#Peachtree Ridge Girls#Berkmar Girls#Brookwood Gymnastics#Central Gwinnett Boys#Parkview Girls#Positive Athlete Georgia#South Gwinnett Boys#Collins Hill Boys#Athletes#Gwinnett#Awards#Wesleyan Girls Basketball
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Girls Basketball
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Softball
News Break
Sports
Related
Gwinnett County, GAGwinnett Daily Post

Georgia Gwinnett College baseball racks up conference awards

Georgia Gwinnett College seniors Griffin Keller and Hunter Dollander have been named the Association of Independent Institutions 2021 Player and Picher of the Year for their strong spring seasons in leading the Grizzlies to the conference championship and top seeding in the NAIA tournament. Meanwhile, sophomore Jake Defries earned the...
Gwinnett County, GAGwinnett Daily Post

Georgia Gwinnett College softball sweeps top conference awards

After winning the Association of Independent Institutions championship the Georgia Gwinnett College softball team has swept the league’s three specialty awards and had seven players earning all-conference honors. Junior Piper Wagner earned the Player of the Year award, while sophomore Alexa Good was named Pitcher of the Year. Head coach...
Georgia Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Staying in the league: Former Georgia point guard Sahvir Wheeler announces transfer to SEC program

After nearly a month in the NCAA transfer portal, Sahvir Wheeler has made his decision regarding where he will continue his college playing career. The former Georgia point guard made the decision to leave Athens after starting all 26 games he appeared in last season for the Bulldogs, where he averaged 14 points per game, 7.4 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per game.
Grayson, GAGwinnett Daily Post

Three Gwinnett boys are Class AAAAAAA state champions in field events

POWDER SPRINGS — Three Gwinnett athletes claimed state titles Friday in the Class AAAAAAA Track and Field Championships at McEachern. Archer’s Frank Osorio Jr. won the long jump, Peachtree Ridge’s Kyle Fisher won the triple jump and Grayson’s Garrett Brophy won the shot put. Osorio’s title came in his first...
Georgia StatePosted by
defpen

Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler commits to Kentucky

Georgia Bulldogs’ transfer Sahvir Wheeler has committed to Kentucky. The Wildcats have been pulling in a bunch of transfers in the last two years and have landed another. Wheeler was one of the more talented point guards in the SEC last season and many expect him to be a top guard in the league this season. For a Kentucky team that was looking desperate at PG, now they can breathe a little.
Georgia Statekentuckytoday.com

Calipari: Georgia transfer Wheeler 'what you look for in point guard'

LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — Kentucky added another transfer to its upcoming roster. Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler signed with Kentucky on Monday and will have three more seasons of eligibility remaining. Wheeler, a guard, averaged 11.3 points, 5.8 assists in 57 games for the Bulldogs and becomes the fourth transfer added to next year’s squad. He joins Oscar Tshiebwe (West Virginia), Kellan Grady (Davidson) and C.J, Fredrick, formerly of Iowa.
Georgia StateGwinnett Daily Post

Four Georgia Gwinnett College men's soccer players named All-Americans

Four Georgia Gwinnett College men’s soccer players have been recognized as NAIA All-Americans following standout performances from the 2020-21 season. Senior midfielder Toni Tiente earned first-team accolades, while junior defender Gianmaria Fiore was a second-team All-America selection. Senior goalkeeper Matija Gligorovic and junior forward Karim Tmimi received honorable mention honors.