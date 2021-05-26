newsbreak-logo
5 scriptwriting apps that work on a Chromebook

By Andy Wolber
TechRepublic
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs more companies create scripted video than ever before, these apps let you write, collaborate on and export your script to Final Draft, Fountain and other formats on a Chromebook. More people are creating video than ever before, which means that scripted video production is no longer solely the domain...

www.techrepublic.com
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

6 Android Apps to Mitigate Work-From-Home Burnout

Never having to wake up early for work, commute, or get dressed sounds like a great idea, but it's not for everyone. Remote working for long periods can negatively impact your mental health, eventually leading to work-from-home burnout. Burnout occurs when you feel emotionally drained and no longer have the...
Cell PhonesPosted by
TheConversationAU

Remember, Apple AirTags and 'Find My' app only work because of a vast, largely covert tracking network

Apple recently launched the latest version of its operating system, iOS 14.5, which features the much-anticipated app tracking transparency function, bolstering the tech giant’s privacy credentials. But iOS 14.5 also introduced support for the new Apple AirTag, which risks doing the opposite. For the uninitiated, an AirTag is a small device (similar to a Tile) that can be attached to personal items such as keys, wallets or luggage. The tag periodically sends messages that can be used to track its location, letting you find any lost or missing items with the help of an app. While clearly useful, AirTags can...
Frisco, TXlibertywingspan.com

Chromebooks due back on campus Wednesday

With the exception of freshmen who are part of Frisco ISD’s 1-to1 initiative, students who have checked out Chromebooks from the school the devices and other equipment Wednesday. “Most students will return it in either first or second period,” Digital Learning Coach Clayton Pope said. “You all have been emailed...
Electronicsmobilesyrup.com

Best Buy Canada discounts wireless headphones, Chromebooks, and more

In addition to a massive smart-home sale that launched this week, Best Buy Canada’s latest batch of Top Deals features savings on a slew of tech products, from wearables to gaming PCs. Check out the full list of deals below:. Nanoleaf Shapes Triangle Panels 7-Panel Smarter Kit for $229.99 (save...
Computerschromeunboxed.com

Enabling Linux for your managed Chromebooks

The Linux container on Chrome OS still feels a bit “Beta” in my opinion but it does offer up some useful additions to the Chromebook toolbox. Apart from giving you a new set of productivity tools, the terminal is a great way to learn your way around the Linux command-line interface. Whether you’re teaching a class on Linux how-to or using the Debian-based container for serious development, Crostini is disabled by default on managed Chrome OS devices and you’ll need access to an IT admin or the Admin Console to enable it.
Computershowtogeek.com

How to Pin Media Player Controls to a Chromebook’s Bottom Shelf

Chromebooks don’t run traditional desktop music apps. But as an alternative, you can pin a mini media player to your Chromebook’s taskbar (or “Shelf”) to instantly control any audio or video playback in the Chrome browser. Here’s how. Note: For this feature, your Chromebook must be running Chrome OS 89...
Computersmakeuseof.com

How to Take a Screenshot on Chromebook With the Snipping Tool

Want to take screenshots on your Chromebook efficiently? Luckily, the snipping tool in Chrome OS allows you to take a partial screenshot of your Chromebook’s screen, which saves the job of having to crop it later using an image editor. In this article, we’ll show you how you can take...
Computersaboutchromebooks.com

Asus Chromebook Flip CM3 vs Lenovo Duet Chromebook: Round 2 video

Last week, I shared an Asus Chromebook Flip CM3 vs Lenovo Duet Chromebook video first look from someone who has both devices. Over the weekend, he shared another, more detailed video comparison between the two Chrome OS tablets. This new video is rather lengthy but worth the watch if you’re...
Computerslaptopmag.com

HP Chromebook 11 laptop hits all-time low price of $169

HP Chromebook 11 (2020): was $240 now $169 @ Amazon. At $72 off, the HP Chromebook 11 is at its best price yet. Small, portable, and reliable, it's one of the best Chromebooks for the money. It packs an 11.6-inch HD display, 2.0-GHz MediaTek - MT8183 dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. You also get 15GB of Google Drive storage and 100GB of free Google One storage for 12-months via Google Perks.View Deal.
Computersaboutchromebooks.com

Google I/O 2021: 9 new Chromebook features on the way

While there wasn’t much mention of Chromebooks on the day one keynote of Google I/O 2021, some of the early online video sessions do focus on Chrome OS and the web. In one of them, several future Chromebook updates were highlighted, some we knew about and some we didn’t. I’m sure there will be more Chromebook news at I/O as the event continues, but here’s an early look at 9 new Chromebook features on the way.
ComputersPC Perspective

Chrome OS 91 Officially Brings Linux To Chromebooks

After being in beta for quiet a long time, Chromebooks will finally officially support Linux as of Chrome OS 91. This announcement comes after Google vetted and tested a large variety of drivers, proper GPU acceleration of applications and a support structure for customers. For many this is almost not news at all, for they have been running some flavour of Linux on a wide variety of Chromebooks for a while now, but this will make it more accessible for those familiar with Linux but not to the point of being able to modify how the OS handles hardware.
ComputersPhandroid

ASUS plans to release the first Chromebook with a massive 17.3-inch display

When you think of Chromebooks, you might imagine an ultra-portable laptop with a small 11-inch display, or even a standard 13.3-inch display. There are some out there with 15-inch displays, but if you want anything bigger than that, you’ll have to just use an external monitor. According to Chrome Unboxed, that could change this Summer with ASUS intending to release the world’s first Chromebook with a 17.3-inch display.
Computersxda-developers

Linux for Chromebooks will finally graduate from beta in the next Chrome OS release

Chrome OS has come a long way since it was introduced by Google as a “web-first” operating system in 2011. Over the course of the last few years, Google enabled support for Android apps on the platform, bringing the massive Google Play catalog of apps over to Chromebooks. And more recently, Linux app support was added to capable Chromebooks as well. Linux app support is currently in beta, but developers will be glad to know that the next release of Chrome OS will see Linux support graduate from beta.
Computerschromeunboxed.com

Exclusive: Lenovo is launching an 11th Gen Tiger Lake 13.3″ Chromebook

At this point, it isn’t TOO surprising when we hear of a new Tiger Lake-powered Chrome OS device hitting the market. That said, there are a handful of Chromebooks that we think very highly of and when a new iteration arrives, it gets us very excited. One such device happens to be Lenovo’s Chromebook Flex 5. The 13.3″ convertible isn’t flashy and it doesn’t offer the most-premium Chrome OS experience but what it does offer is a solid design and highly capable performance at one of the best prices around. On a good day, you can pick up the 10th Gen Core i3 for under $400. Our only real nits with that model were the scant 4GB of RAM and the display could stand to be a tad brighter. Thankfully, Costco carries the 8GB/128GB version of the Flex 5 and you can frequently pick it up discounted to $449. You’ll be hard-pressed to find many other Chromebooks with these specs and build quality for so little cash.
SoftwareAndroid Headlines

Google Talks Up Chromebook Linux Leaving Beta, New Devices Incoming

Google I/O 2021 will come to a close today but there’s still plenty to talk about, including the announcement that Linux on the Chromebook platform is leaving beta. The search giant, based on recent reports, hasn’t provided too many details as to what that would entail, exactly. But, given that Linux in beta has been available on every new Chromebook since 2019, the news will undoubtedly be welcome.
Cell PhonesPosted by
SlashGear

Android 12 will make third-party app stores work more seamlessly

One of Android’s biggest strengths as well as one of its perceived weaknesses is its openness, especially in terms of installing apps. While Google pushes its own Play Store and API by offering exclusive features to entice developers and users, it still leaves the door open for third-party app stores and even individual APKs to be installed. That isn’t a … Continue reading
SoftwareLiliputing

Magisk developer John Wu now works on Google’s Android security team (will continue working on Android root app)

Magisk is probably the most popular tool for rooting Android phones, which provides access to files and settings that are normally not available to end users. It also allows users to customize the way their devices look and perform. But by making it possible to modify portions of the operating system that are normally protected, it also makes devices at least a little more vulnerable to security threats.
Computerschromeunboxed.com

Google’s new Material You design language is coming to Chromebooks, too

While the Google I/O Keynote was chock full of new services, AI progress, and and amazing tech like LaMDA that allows for conversations with Pluto, there were hidden nuggets in there for Chromebook users if you were paying attention for the full 2 hours. One of the biggest consumer-facing sections of the presentation was all about Android 12 and the new Material You design language that will debut with that platform on Pixel phones in the fall. It is beautiful, seamless, and highly customizable.