5 scriptwriting apps that work on a Chromebook

At this point, it isn’t TOO surprising when we hear of a new Tiger Lake-powered Chrome OS device hitting the market. That said, there are a handful of Chromebooks that we think very highly of and when a new iteration arrives, it gets us very excited. One such device happens to be Lenovo’s Chromebook Flex 5. The 13.3″ convertible isn’t flashy and it doesn’t offer the most-premium Chrome OS experience but what it does offer is a solid design and highly capable performance at one of the best prices around. On a good day, you can pick up the 10th Gen Core i3 for under $400. Our only real nits with that model were the scant 4GB of RAM and the display could stand to be a tad brighter. Thankfully, Costco carries the 8GB/128GB version of the Flex 5 and you can frequently pick it up discounted to $449. You’ll be hard-pressed to find many other Chromebooks with these specs and build quality for so little cash.