Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Crystal Lake, IL

Aptar introduces recyclable plastic pump

Posted by 
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 7 days ago

CRYSTAL LAKE -- AptarGroup Inc. announced the launch of the company's first fully recyclable pump for shampoo, hair conditioner and other bottles used in the beauty and personal care industries. The recyclable pump, called Future, was designed using a single plastic material. Traditional pumps may contain different materials, including metal...

www.dailyherald.com
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
15K+
Followers
96K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Crystal Lake, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recyclable Plastic#Europe#Innovation#Material Design#Product Design#Aptargroup Inc#Aptar Beauty Home#Recyclass#Metal Components#Traditional Pumps#Shampoo#Industries#Hair Conditioner#Company#Approach#Care
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Recycling
Related
Environmentiebusinessdaily.com

Riverside plastic recycling facility sold

An Ohio company has announced its plans to buy CarbonLITE’s PET recycling facility in Riverside. Evergreen, the plastic recycling division of Greenbridge in Mentor, Ohio, plans to buy the 220,000-square-foot facility at 875 Michigan Ave. for an undisclosed sum, according to a statement released Tuesday. Further details of the transaction...
Environmentkamcity.com

Britvic’s Ballygowan Water Brands Moves To Recycled Plastic

Britvic-owned Irish water brand, Ballygowan Mineral Water, is moving to 100% recycled plastic bottles after the company invested €2m in its operations at the company’s Newcastle West source in Limerick. The move is part of Britvic’s Healthier People, Healthier Planet sustainability strategy, which will see all its bottles including Robinsons,...
Oceanside, CAthelog.com

Oceanside Introduces 360 Tour of Water Recycling Project

OCEANSIDE一 Oceanside released an immersive 360-degree video and tour of the San Luis Rey Water Reclamation Facility, and new home of Pure Water Oceanside which is set to go online in 2022. The video was released as part of “Water Awareness Month” and is a step-by-step tour of the water...
Photographyaestheticamagazine.com

Plastic Ocean

It is the colours of Thirza Schaap’s images that first attract the eye: a soft pastel spectrum of baby blues, bubblegum pinks and minty greens. Abstracted plants and blooms are awash with bleached out, dreamy hues – reminiscent of endless summer days. But all is not what it seems. Looking a little closer, we realise that the images show collections of plastic debris – bottles, toothbrushes, lighters and disposable cutlery that the photographer has re-assembled as captivating sculptures.
Environmentwastetodaymagazine.com

DOE invests $14.5M in plastics recycling R&D

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), Washington, has announced it plans to invest up to $14.5 million for research and development to cut waste and reduce the energy used to recycle single-use plastics such as plastic bags, wraps and films. This funding is part of the department’s Plastics Innovation Challenge.
EnvironmentNew Scientist

Can the UK recycle plastic without dumping it on other countries?

THE grim piles of plastic waste blanketing riversides and burning next to roads around the Turkish province of Adana didn’t take long to trace back to other countries. An investigation by campaigners Greenpeace UK in March found single-use carrier bags, yogurt pots, milk bottle labels and other items with UK supermarket labels among the material at 10 sites of illegally dumped rubbish.
EnvironmentPosted by
pymnts

Mastercard Introduces Eco-Friendly Card Badge And Recycling Program

Mastercard has introduced a new badge to help consumers find cards produced in a more sustainable fashion from “recyclable, recycled, bio-sourced, chlorine-free, degradable or ocean plastics,” according to a Wednesday (June 2) announcement emailed to PYMNTS. An independent certification program that evaluates sustainability claims will verify cards that have the...
Environmentvieravoice.com

Plastics recycling extends to dental-care supplies

Since 1950, the world has produced more than 8.3 billion tons of plastic. About 60 percent of that plastic has ended up in either a landfill or the natural environment – in our streets, in our waters. “Today, we produce 300 million tonnes of plastic waste every year,” according to...
Kekaha, HIThegardenisland.com

VOICES: Recyclables are recycled on Kaua‘i

On Monday, May 17, a letter in the newspaper asked: “Where does the recycling go?”. Concerns about whether recyclables get recycled are common throughout the nation, especially in recent years since programs have changed due to China’s restrictions on accepting recycled products. Due to reporting requirements of county contracts described...
Environmentplasticstoday.com

Plastic Possibilities: Top Trends in Plastics

A self-confessed “plastics geek,” Keith Hechtel embodies the famous maxim: Do what you love and you’ll never work a day in your life. Senior Director of Business Development for Curbell Plastics, Hechtel spends much of his workday helping companies identify metal-replacement opportunities that will improve quality and reduce costs. He recently published an article on the top 10 plastic material trends, which caught my eye. Lightweighting in service of fuel efficiency made the list, of course, but Hechtel also highlighted how plastics are improving patient outcomes in medical applications and shared insights on some emerging technologies.
Environmentatlantanews.net

Recycled Plastic Market to Witness Considerable Upsurge During 2021-2028

Adverse environmental impact of plastics disposal, raising consciousness on energy savings, and growing knowledge to control the pollution caused by plastic disposal and the environmental benefits, which include power savings, are some of the major factors boosting the growth of the recycled plastics market. Also, raising concerns about sustainable as well as renewable packaging options have primarily increased with improvements in consumer education, and a growing knowledge of health and the climate has provided new possibilities for recycled plastics. The growing demand for artificial textiles will be one of the significant trends in the recycled plastics market.
Electronicschemengonline.com

Focus on Pumps

Minimize vibration and pipe hammer with these dampers. The new Equalizer Surge Dampeners — Integrated SD Series (ISD; photo) bolted metal option helps minimize vibration and control pipe hammer to protect the system piping and downstream instrumentation. The ISD Series dampeners are installed at the pump’s discharge and have been specifically engineered to reduce fluid pressure and flow fluctuations for a smoother discharge flow. This function not only protects system equipment, but also helps extend the life, decrease the noise and increase the efficiency of this company’s air-operated double-diaphragm (AODD) pumps. The new ISD Series stainless-steel metal dampeners are available in 25-, 38-, and 51-mm sizes. The bolted-construction design and PTFE, Buna backed, integral piston diaphragms offer maximum process fluid containment. — Wilden, part of PSG, a Dover Company, Grand Terrace, Calif.
earth.com

Food waste can be recycled into construction materials

A team of scientists at the University of Tokyo has discovered how to turn food waste into robust construction materials that retain their edible nature. Pulverized banana peels, cabbage leaves, and seaweed were used to create materials that have the strength of concrete. Study senior author Yuya Sakai is a...
Energy IndustryWashington Post

Heat pumps, E. coli and plastic waste

All right: Time to see if you’ve been paying attention to Washington Post coverage of the people, organizations and governments trying to mitigate climate change, found on our Climate Solutions page. If you have, this quiz should be an easy A. 1. The Biden administration announced that, for the first...
Environmentcdrecycler.com

MSU researchers find potential use for recycled plastic in concrete

In a recent study, researchers in Montana State University’s (MSU’s) Norm Asbjornson College of Engineering found that plastic treated with certain bacteria could be added to concrete in significant quantities without compromising the structural material's strength. "This is really exciting," said Cecily Ryan, assistant professor in the Department of Mechanical...
Beauty & FashionTrendHunter.com

Fully Recyclable Cosmetics Pumps

Cosmetics pumps are usually difficult to recycle because of the many materials incorporated into a single packaging design but US packaging manufacturer Aptar is changing this with its first fully recyclable mono-material pump for beauty and personal care products. Often, mixed materials are required to create the product's dispenser but Future is a solution that only uses polyethylene or post-consumer resin.
Visual Artjohndcook.com

Plastic number feels plastic

The Dutch architect Dom Hans van der Laan gave the number this name in 1928. He used “plastic” as an allusion to a 3D construction of the number, analogous to the 2D construction of the golden ratio. Here’s a plastic rectangle, a rectangle whose sides have the proportions of the...
Environmentsustainablebrands.com

$25M Circular Plastics Fund to Catalyze Investment in US Recycling Infrastructure

The partnership between Closed Loop Partners and Dow, LyondellBasell and NOVA Chemicals represents an initial investment and an invitation to stakeholders across the plastics recycling value chain to join forces with this catalytic capital strategy. This week, three plastics and material science giants — Dow, LyondellBasell and NOVA Chemicals —...
EnvironmentGreenBiz

The history of plastic resin identification codes in recycling

From "CAN I RECYCLE THIS?: A Guide to Better Recycling and How to Reduce Single-Use Plastics" by Jennie Romer, published by Penguin Books, an imprint of the Penguin Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House LLC. Text copyright 2021 by Jennie Romer. Illustrations copyright 2021 by Christen Ann Young. The above is an affiliate link and we may get a small commission if you purchase from the site.