Aptar introduces recyclable plastic pump

Minimize vibration and pipe hammer with these dampers. The new Equalizer Surge Dampeners — Integrated SD Series (ISD; photo) bolted metal option helps minimize vibration and control pipe hammer to protect the system piping and downstream instrumentation. The ISD Series dampeners are installed at the pump’s discharge and have been specifically engineered to reduce fluid pressure and flow fluctuations for a smoother discharge flow. This function not only protects system equipment, but also helps extend the life, decrease the noise and increase the efficiency of this company’s air-operated double-diaphragm (AODD) pumps. The new ISD Series stainless-steel metal dampeners are available in 25-, 38-, and 51-mm sizes. The bolted-construction design and PTFE, Buna backed, integral piston diaphragms offer maximum process fluid containment. — Wilden, part of PSG, a Dover Company, Grand Terrace, Calif.