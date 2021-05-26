Aptar introduces recyclable plastic pump

Adverse environmental impact of plastics disposal, raising consciousness on energy savings, and growing knowledge to control the pollution caused by plastic disposal and the environmental benefits, which include power savings, are some of the major factors boosting the growth of the recycled plastics market. Also, raising concerns about sustainable as well as renewable packaging options have primarily increased with improvements in consumer education, and a growing knowledge of health and the climate has provided new possibilities for recycled plastics. The growing demand for artificial textiles will be one of the significant trends in the recycled plastics market.