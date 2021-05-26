newsbreak-logo
Swiss abandon years of EU talks and reject treaty

msn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter years of talks, Switzerland has scrapped efforts aimed at agreeing an over-arching treaty with the EU. Switzerland is not in the European Union but has signed up to many of its policies, such as freedom of movement. The relationship is currently governed by more than 120 bilateral deals, and...

