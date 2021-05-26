newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Danny Minton - Popcorn Perspectives - May 28

By Danny Minton / DVD, movie reviews
yourconroenews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRated PG-13 for terror, bloody/disturbing images and violence. This sequel to the unexpected 2018 smash follows the now fatherless Abbott family, now with a crying baby in tow, as they attempt to stay alive in the company of murderous alien monsters with severely acute hearing. But of course now they know that the feedback from their deaf daughter’s hearing aid gives the monsters a debilitating weakness, allowing for a bit of a chance to fight back. As they run into an old family friend hiding in an abandoned factory, they get wind of the possibility of a commune off the coast where they might finally be safe. Just as in the first film, there are loads of tension-packed scary moments worthy of gobs of popcorn and a hand to hold. I especially loved the opening sequence which tells the story of how it all started as they were all just trying to enjoy a small-town little league game. It was a great way to jump in, and as long as you’ve seen the first film, it will get you truly reinvested in the Abbott’s plight. With a strong screenplay and a much bigger budget than the first (I’m assuming) the film further showcases writer/director and star John Krasinski’s immense talent. And it helps to have his equally gifted real-life wife (Emily Blunt) in the lead role as well as veteran actor Cillian Murphy helping out. My biggest complaint is the length. While most films feel overly long due to poor pacing, the quick pacing on this one makes its 97 minutes zoom much too fast and it feels like you are about to hit the third act when you find out the film is over. It feels abrupt. I’m sure that is purposefully done in order to steamroll into Part III, whenever that comes out, but I would have liked the narrative to last a little longer. B+

www.yourconroenews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Banksy
Person
John Krasinski
Person
Cillian Murphy
Person
Emily Blunt
Person
Emma Stone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feature Film#Film Star#Done With Film Nudity#Family Friend#Dalmatians#Justice League#B Army#Murderous Alien Monsters#Theaters#Zombie#Thematic Elements#Artist Banksy#Graphic Nudity#Daughter#Puppies#Las Vegas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
Related
Union, MOWashington Missourian

Theaters: Grab the popcorn, movies are returning

Following a three-month-long shutdown due to COVID-19, Great 8 Cinema has been open only on weekends since last summer. But starting at the end of May or early June, the Union movie theater will be open seven days a week. “As long as Hollywood releases the movies, I believe that...
MoviesSFGate

'Cruella' Star Emma Stone Says Disney Villain Ursula Should Get Her Own Movie

Disney’s new “Cruella” tells the origin story of the iconic villain Cruella de Vil. Emma Stone stars as the titular character with Emma Thompson playing her nemesis, fashion designer Baroness von Hellman. Variety’s senior culture and events editor Marc Malkin asked the cast of the film which other Disney villains...
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Emma Stone addresses rumours of Spider-Man: No Way Home appearance

Emma Stone has denied that she's going to be appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home. There were theories that Marvel Studios was planning a live-action Spider-Verse film following reports that Stone and Amazing Spider-Man co-star Andrew Garfield would be joining original Spider-Man duo Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst for Tom Holland's third Spidey movie.
MoviesRomesentinel.com

Cinema Capitol presents horror sequel

“A Quiet Place Part II” will be shown at Cinema Capitol, 230 W. Dominick St., on select days over the course of the next two weeks starting Friday, May 28. It will be the first horror movie to grace the cinema’s screen in more than 15 months. Following the deadly...
Beauty & FashionNew York Post

‘Cruella’ review: Emma Stone makes villainy fun and sexy

Running time: 134 minutes. Rated PG-13 (some violence and thematic elements). In theaters. Think of the delicious new movie “Cruella” as the “Joker” of Disney. Like the pitch-black Joaquin Phoenix film, it explains the origins and psychology of an infamous villain — this time, Cruella de Vil from “101 Dalmatians.” How can we possibly come to understand and like a person who’s best known for plotting to skin adorable puppies and sew them into a coat? Who a lyric once described as “like a spider waiting for the kill?”
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

'To See Her Is To Take A Sudden Chill': The Emma Stone Scene That Gave Cruella's Director Goosebumps

The 101 Dalmatians villain will eponymously be tied to the catchy tune sung by Roger Radcliffe for the 1961 classic. During the song, one lyric used to describe the devious heiress and fashion icon is “to see her is to take a sudden chill.” That’s exactly what went down in the theater when I saw Cruella's third act. At the time, I hadn't heard the Disney song in ages, but it was a perfect descriptor. Emma Stone is so good as the character that she incited a physical reaction from me, so naturally one has to wonder what it must have been like on set.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Disney Fans Are Loving Emma Stone’s Performance In Cruella

For the most part, Disney’s procession of live-action remakes based on the studio’s extensive animated back catalogue have been functional and serviceable, if far from spectacular. The vast majority of them don’t add anything to the pre-existing stories with the exception of tacking on some subplots to pad out the running time, and when it was first announced, Cruella reeked of creative bankruptcy.
MoviesBoston Herald

Say it loud: ‘Quiet Place’ sequel just plain dumb

Rated PG-13. At AMC Boston Common, AMC South Bay, Landmark Kendall Square and the Capitol Theater in Arlington. What are these “Quiet Place” movies if not M. Night Shyamalan films directed, and in this case also written, by John Krasinski. Well, why should Shyamalan have the market cornered on silly alien invasion flicks. The “Quiet Place” films feature Emily Blunt, Krasinki’s wife, as Evelyn Abbott, a post-apocalyptic, shotgun-toting Mary Poppins, who in the first film gave birth to the couple’s fourth child without uttering a sound since any noise attracts the attention of fast-moving alien creatures resembling gorillas with much longer limbs and with lid-like flaps on their heads. Oddly enough for a film about staying quiet, “A Quiet Place Part II” begins with hideous pounding, creaking noises that suggest the sound you might hear if a giant were pulling a battleship apart. The 2018 entry “A Quiet Place” has a 96% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. I am proud to say I was in the 4th negative percentile. I believe the negatives will be higher this time out. We shall see.
Moviesbbcgossip.com

A Quiet Place Part 2 Streaming: How To Watch The Emily Blunt Movie

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. A Quiet Place Part II, the long-awaited sequel to one of the best horror movies in recent memory, is making its big splash in theaters starting Friday, May 28. And even though the second chapter in the the franchise about a family trying to survive a landscape infested with vicious blind aliens is taking the “only in theaters” route for the time being, you will soon be able to watch A Quiet Place Part II streaming.
MoviesThrillist

Just How Evil Is Cruella in Disney's 'Cruella'?

Evil enough to want to murder adorable little puppies? The answer is more complicated than you might think, according to director Craig Gillespie. Disney's latest live-action take on old animated IP digs into the backstory of one of the company's most fabulous villains: Cruella de Vil of 101 Dalmatians. Try to make much sense of the origin story in Cruella, the new film starring Emma Stone as the titular vampy bad gal, and you'll find your mind reeling. Instead, enjoy it as a riff on All About Eve and/or The Devil Wears Prada featuring Stone as a wannabe Vivienne Westwood in 1970s London and Emma Thompson as the Charles James-inspired courtier called the Baroness who takes her under her wing, and you'll have a great time. But even after watching over two hours of wondrous costumes and wigs, I was left with a major question: Does this Cruella de Vil also want to kill innocent little Dalmatian puppies?
Moviescosmicbook.news

Karen Gillan Stars As Assassin In 'Gunpowder Milkshake' Trailer

Marvel and Guardians of the Galaxy star Karen Gillan stars as an assassin in the trailer for Gunpowder Milkshake. Fans of movies like John Wick and Kingsman should be into this one. Gillan's Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn replied to the trailer on Gillan's Instagram with, "Love it."
Moviestheintelligencer.com

Movies with Mary: 'A Quiet Place II' isn't quiet

I finally got to see a movie in a theater. The film critics got a screening of “A Quiet Place II.” This is the first screening I have seen in 440 days. It felt so good to see everyone again. Hopefully, there will be more theatrical screenings so we can give you the information on movies as they come out, not weeks afterward.
MoviesKSLTV

Review: Emma Stone, Emma Thompson Shine In Disney’s ‘Cruella’

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Disney has come up with some pretty magical and powerful adversaries to battle their heroes over the course of the past 100 years of moviemaking — the Evil Queen, Maleficent, Ursula, Gaston and Jafar are just a few. (You could maybe even make the argument for Ysma from “The Emperor’s New Groove.” She did use magic, after all.)
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

John Krasinski Talks 'A Quiet Place Part II'

Writer/Director/Actor John Krasinski joins the show to discuss A Quiet Place Part II. Last year, before the theater-going industry shuttered, we were able to sit down in person with the director to chat about his horror follow up starring Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou. A plethora of new...
Celebritiesbleedingcool.com

Cruella: Emma Stone Talks Her Face Made of "Full Rubber"

When it comes to big show-stopping performances, they can really make or break a movie. For actors, though, they are usually the most fun because they really get to let loose and go crazy in ways that they usually aren't able to. When it comes to Cruella, the leading role was absolutely something that star Emma Stone could really go over the top with. Stone was asked during the virtual junket for the movie which role she liked playing more; the more timid Estella or, the more over the top Cruella. Stone went on to say that she has one of those faces that really expressive and that usually, people tell her that she needs to pull it back. For Cruella, she got to the opposite, and she really enjoyed it.
Boston, MAbostonhassle.com

REVIEW: Cruella (2021) dir. Craig Gillespie

Gillespie directs the Disney live-action prequel with surprising energy. Cruella is an ostentatiously over-directed female-centric movie centering on two successful women in the 1970s London fashion scene rifle with popular tunes. Had it not been made by Disney and necessarily attached to pre-existing material, it would be the type of film hyped by the Academy. If “Oscar adjacent” earns clout with you, Cruella may be worth the steep rental price; if it doesn’t, skip it entirely.
MoviesPeople

Oscar Isaac Set to Star in Disney+ Moon Knight Series, Marvel Confirms

Oscar Isaac is gearing up to be the next Marvel star!. The actor, 42, was confirmed Thursday as the lead in the upcoming Disney+ series Moon Knight. "'WE ARE MOONKNIGHT; - Oscar Isaac #MoonKnight," Marvel Studios tweeted Thursday, sharing a photo of the top half of Isaac's face in front of several Moon Knight comic pages.