newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

How to use VBA procedures for quick access to readability statistics in Word

By Susan Harkins
TechRepublic
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you need to frequently refer to readability statistics in Microsoft Word, but you dread running through spell check unnecessarily, these macros are for you!. Many of us depend on readability statistics to improve our writing or to write to a specific audience in Microsoft Word. If the feature is enabled, you'll see a list of statistics after running spell check. Unfortunately, running spell check is the only time you'll see those statistics, which can be tedious especially if the document is large and complex. If you cancel the spell check, you won't see the statistics. In this article, I'll show you a few VBA procedures that will display statistics in three different ways.

www.techrepublic.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microsoft Word#Download Files#Visual Basic#Short Code#Quick Access#Web Access#Vbe#Readabilitystatistics#Figure C#Paragraphs#Vba Procedures#Readability Statistics#Basic Word Skills#Specific Statistics#Word Section#Specific Statistic Values#Click Macros#Text#Potential Errors#Cls Files
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Software
News Break
Windows 10
Related
Softwarehowtogeek.com

How to Get Workbook Statistics in Microsoft Excel

When you need to see how many formulas, pivot tables, or form controls you have in a spreadsheet or workbook, check out the Workbook Statistics feature in Microsoft Excel. Here’s how it works. Viewing statistics in Microsoft Word is helpful for seeing the number of pages, words, or characters. But...
SoftwareIBM - United States

Use Liberty dev mode to quickly develop cloud-native apps

In this episode of IBM Expert TV – WebSphere and Liberty show, Eric Lau and Trevor Crawford show you how to iterate quickly while developing cloud-native Java applications using both Open Liberty and WebSphere Liberty. We will introduce Liberty’s dev mode, a tool that boosts developer productivity by providing hot...
SoftwareTampa Bay News Wire

A Quick Guide: Painlessly Unlock Your Encrypted PDF Files Using PDFBear

Setting up a password to the PDF files is an effective way to protect them from people who want to open and use the information these PDFs contain without the owner’s knowledge. Most especially, if these files contain sensitive data and some information with a certain level of confidentiality, activating a secure password will be an excellent idea.
Cell Phonesmaketecheasier.com

How to Quickly Translate Text With Google Translate on iOS

Despite the global population growing year on year, we’re more connected than ever to almost anyone else on the planet. We have the Internet to thank for this, of course, but there are still language barriers to contend with. Learning how to quickly translate text with Google Translate can help.
Coding & Programmingbetterprogramming.pub

How To Capitalize Words With JavaScript and Elixir

Quick start with the split, join, and map functions. In this article, we are going to discuss how to capitalize all the words in a sentence using both JavaScript and Elixir. In the end, we will make a comparison of the two solutions. Capitalize Words in JavaScript. capitalize. We start...
SoftwareTechRepublic

How to use SSH keys for passwordless access to hosts

SSH keys can be used in Linux or operating systems that support OpenSSH to facilitate access to other hosts without having to enter a password. Here's how to do it. I work in a largely Linux shop, and I frequently have to hop on numerous remote systems to do my job. Logging in the traditional way with my ID and password can be cumbersome, and when working with scripting to deploy files or gather information from hosts I definitely don't want to type in a password over and over.
SoftwareTechRepublic

How to quickly deploy the OpenProject platform as a Docker container

Jack Wallen shows you how to effortlessly deploy the powerful project management platform, OpenProject, as a Docker container. OpenProject is an outstanding platform for project management. With OpenProject you can manage meetings, control project budgets, run reports on your projects, communicate with a project team, schedule your projects from the top-down, create forms for a project, work with agile boards, customize the theme and workflow and manage nearly every aspect of your project via a beautiful web-based interface.
Softwarehowtogeek.com

How to Add a Dotted Line in a Microsoft Word Document

Microsoft Word makes it easy to add a dotted line as a separator in your documents, and there are multiple ways to do it. We’ll show you how in this guide. An easy way to create a dotted line in a Word document is to use a shortcut that you can type into your document, which Word will then automatically convert into various types of dotted lines.
Softwaremakeuseof.com

How to Customize Quick Access Toolbar in Excel

Quick Access Toolbar is one of the most practical yet neglected areas in Microsoft Excel. Adding frequently used features to this bar will help you avoid the hustle of locating them from different tabs every time. But, before digging deep into how you can use it, let's discuss what exactly...
Softwaremakeuseof.com

How to Create Your Business Cards in Microsoft Word

If you need a quality business card for your company but don't have the software or skills to create one, you can use Microsoft Word. With multiple templates available, you can add the specific details of your company for a long-lasting impression. They are also cheaper than other forms of...
SoftwareTechRepublic

How to fill text with a picture in Word

Using this simple technique for filling text with an image, you can create unique textual designs in Microsoft Word. Here's how. Microsoft Word isn't a desktop publishing app, but it has a lot of design features that anyone can use to create professional looking documents, flyers, brochures and more. For instance, when you have a fun message, you might try filling text with an image. Doing so lets you create unique content with an eye toward design, instead of ordinary text. In this article, I'll show you how to use a SmartArt text shape to achieve this look—text filled with an image.
Coding & Programminghackernoon.com

A Quick Guide To Making HTTP Requests Using Python

What is HTTP (in a nutshell) In a nutshell, HTTP is just a way for computers (i.e. your computer and a server) to talk to each other. You can think of it as the 'WhatsApp' of computers. In nerd terms, HTTP stands for HyperText Transfer Protocol. HTTP follows what we...
Softwareknowtechie.com

How to convert Word to PDF online for free?

At present online services are in demand. People prefer free online converters for editing and converting their documents. There are many pros and cons of using these online services. One benefit is that there is no need to install third-party software while converting your Word document to PDF. But you will always require an internet connection, and the site may also be loaded with Ads. Also, many of these online Word to PDF converters are devoid of premium features.
Softwarehowtogeek.com

How to View and Restore Previous Versions of a Word Document

Microsoft Word has made it incredibly easy to track the changes made to any document and to restore previous versions. We’re going to show you how to view and restore previous versions of a Word document. To use this method, you’re going to need an active Microsoft 365 subscription. This...
Softwarewindowscentral.com

How to add a watermark to a Word document in Office

In Microsoft Office (like in many other suites of apps), a watermark is a semitransparent text or image you can place in the background. Usually, you use them to highlight something important about the document. For example, you can use it to remind the user that the content is confidential or draft. You may insert a watermark to make sure the user knows that the content should not be copied. Or other times, you may want to add a washout mark to include the company's logo in the file.
SoftwarePhoto & Video Tuts+

How to Quickly Create a Fillable Form in Microsoft Word

This post is part of a series called Learn How to Use Microsoft Word (Beginner Tutorial Guide). If you use forms at work, you’ll love the convenience of interactive or fillable forms in Microsoft Word. Forms that you can fill out make gathering information easy. With a fillable form, all...
Softwarehowtogeek.com

How to Automatically Save PowerPoint Presentations to OneDrive

If you regularly work on Microsoft PowerPoint, you should consider enabling AutoSave for your presentations. Here’s how you can directly save PowerPoint presentations to OneDrive if you have a Microsoft 365 subscription. Remember that you’ll have to enable this once every time you open a new PowerPoint presentation. After that,...
Computerslinuxtoday.com

Fedora Linux 32 Reached End of Life, Upgrade to Fedora Linux 34 Now

(Other stories by Marius Nestor) Released last year in April, Fedora Linux 32 brought the Linux 5.6 kernel series with built-in WireGuard VPN support, the GNOME 3.36 desktop environment for Fedora Workstation, EarlyOOM system service by default to improve the user experience on machines with low memory, support for Rockchip-powered devices, and a new Fedora Lab edition called Fedora 32 Comp Neuro Lab for computational neuroscience. Since each new Fedora Linux release is supported for about 13 months, the time has come to say goodbye to the Fedora Linux 32 release as it reached the end of its life on May 25th, 2021. It was maintained for 392 days, but it will no longer receive any type of support, so you should upgrade to a supported Fedora Linux release as soon as possible after reading this article.
Computerslinuxtoday.com

How to Test Your Internet Speed Bidirectionally from Command Line

(Other stories by Tecmint) We always need to check the speed of the Internet connection at home and office. What we do for this? Go to websites like Speedtest.net and begin test. It loads JavaScript in the web browser and then select best server based upon ping and output the result. It also uses a Flash player to produce graphical results.