How to use VBA procedures for quick access to readability statistics in Word

If you need to frequently refer to readability statistics in Microsoft Word, but you dread running through spell check unnecessarily, these macros are for you!. Many of us depend on readability statistics to improve our writing or to write to a specific audience in Microsoft Word. If the feature is enabled, you'll see a list of statistics after running spell check. Unfortunately, running spell check is the only time you'll see those statistics, which can be tedious especially if the document is large and complex. If you cancel the spell check, you won't see the statistics. In this article, I'll show you a few VBA procedures that will display statistics in three different ways.