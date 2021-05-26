newsbreak-logo
Jewish history and Holocaust studies scholar murdered in Ukraine

By Cnaan Liphshiz
JTA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(JTA) — A 29-year-old man has been arrested in Ukraine in the suspected murder this month of a prominent Holocaust and Jewish history researcher there. Police in Nikolayev, near Odessa, made the arrest Tuesday in the May 14 slaying of Vladimir Shchukin, 67, who had worked at the State Archive of the Nikolaev Region. The suspect was not named in the media and police have not indicated whether they believe the motive was connected to Shchukin’s writings on the Holocaust, the Strana news site reported.

www.jta.org
