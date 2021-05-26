newsbreak-logo
Yankees can’t hide from AL East reality any longer: Sherman

By Joel Sherman
New York Post
Cover picture for the articleThe Yankees are having two different seasons. The one against the Blue Jays and Rays, and the one against all other opponents. With Toronto’s blowout win Tuesday in The Bronx, the Yanks are 5-11 against the two AL teams who until this week were based in Florida — the Blue Jays are now relocating from their minor league facility in Dunedin to Buffalo. The Yanks are 23-9 against everyone else they have played; that is 1-1 vs. the Braves and a winning record against their other seven foes.

