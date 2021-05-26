Michigan bar Whitmer visited won't be cited

The East Lansing bar Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was photographed visiting on Saturday will not face repercussions for its violations, according to a local health official. Linda Vail, the health officer for Ingham County, confirmed to the Washington Examiner that the Ingham County Health Department received a complaint that the Landshark Bar & Grill violated coronavirus health protocols when "a party exceeding six guests was allowed to gather" but said the matter has since been resolved. Vail said all "noncritical restaurant complaints" are initially treated as "education/consultation for the owner/manager" and that the bar in question had no history of similar complaints.