Let’s Talk Asylum Seeker Detention

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet’s Talk New Mexico 5/27 8am: Asylum seekers who arrive in the U.S. are often fleeing violence at the hands of police or gangs in their home countries. However, once they arrive in our country, they continue to face the threat of violence, including while in detention. A lawsuit recently filed against a private detention center here in New Mexico claims guards sprayed asylum seekers with a chemical agent to stop a peaceful hunger strike protesting living conditions in the facility. International law says states must protect asylum seekers and refugees, not harm them. On this week’s Let’s Talk New Mexico, we will be talking about this lawsuit against CoreCivic in Torrance County, and what these private detention centers mean for New Mexico.

#Asylum Seekers#Detention Centers#Home Detention#Refugees#Corecivic#The University Of Denver#Private Prisons#Violence#Police#Country#People#International Law#Lawyer#Home Countries#Living Conditions#Guards#Women#Hunger Strike#Face#Torrance County
