Breakfast & Bubbles Brings All-Day Brunch to Park Boulevard
A fixture on Park Boulevard for 25 years until it closed last March at the start of the pandemic-related shutdown, Cafe on Park was best known for its comforting breakfast classics. This week, a new restaurant that’s also dedicated to morning eats opens in its place. Situated where Hillcrest meets University Heights, Breakfast & Bubbles is run by chef Marco Provino, a partner in a number of local restaurants including RustiCucina, located just south on Park Boulevard, and Allegro, a recent addition to Little Italy.www.msn.com