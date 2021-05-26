Breakfast & Bubbles Brings All-Day Brunch to Park Boulevard

No need to limit your brunching to Saturday and Sunday — not if you can get yourself to Harvard Square’s Russell House Tavern where they’re cooking up all your faves from Thursday through Monday. That’s right, you’ve got three extra days on which to enjoy plates of corned beef hash, Nutella-stuffed French toast, steak and eggs and the like. There are burgers, salads and sandwiches, too and plenty of pizzas if you’re feeling more lunch-y than breakfast-y. The bountiful menu, which you can see in its entirety here, is available from 11:00am-4:00pm on Thursday, Friday and Monday and then from 10:00am-4:00pm on Saturday and Sunday. Pop in on your brunch break (like a lunch break, but brunchier) for some midday weekday eggs benny. You can book a table indoors or out online here or by calling 617.500.3055.