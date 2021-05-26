newsbreak-logo
Over 350,000 Call of Duty accounts have been banned for racist names or toxicity in the past year

By Andy Chalk
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Activision has made some notable moves in its effort to combat toxicity in Call of Duty: Warzone and other games in the series, including the implementation of filters to catch potentially offensive player names, clan tags, and text chat, and bans of more than 350,000 Call of Duty accounts for "for racist names or toxic behavior" over the past year. There's more to come: In an update posted today, Activision said it intends to expand player reporting options and moderation, and will also take steps to cut back on toxic behavior over voice chat.

