Lakers vs. Suns live stream: Watch NBA playoffs, TV, start time, Game 3 prediction, odds, point spread, line

After dropping the opener to the upstart Phoenix Suns, the Los Angeles Lakers were able to bounce back in Game 2 to even the first-round series, thanks largely to their two stars. LeBron James and Anthony Davis were both able to recover from subpar performances in Game 1 to look like their usual selves. Davis led the way with 34 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in Game 2, and James added 23 points, nine assists and four rebounds. Devin Booker did his thing for Phoenix as he finished with 31 points in the second game, even though his production didn't result in a win. Booker scored 65 total points in his first two career playoff games, which is pretty impressive. Phoenix will need him to continue to be aggressive and productive on the offensive end, especially since Chris Paul has been hampered with an apparent shoulder injury.