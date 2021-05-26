newsbreak-logo
Marilyn Manson wanted for alleged assault of videographer during concert

By Cherise Leclerc
KOCO
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrian Hugh Warner, known as the singer Marilyn Manson, has an active arrest warrant for two counts of class A misdemeanor assault in New Hampshire. Gilford Police Chief Anthony Bean Burpee told sister station WMUR that Manson was performing a concert at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion on Aug. 18, 2019 when the alleged simple assaults involving a videographer happened.

