Here's what Amazon could've bought for $8.5 billion instead of MGM
Well, it happened. Amazon finally got tired of all the other tech giants buying up movie studios and decided to get one itself, buying MGM Studios for $8.5 billion. MGM had been trying to find a buyer for years amid a rapidly shifting market, and Amazon is trying to get taken more seriously in Hollywood, so the deal almost seems like a good idea from a bystander's view. Then again, $8.5 billion is a lot of money that could be spent on a lot of different things, even when it comes to studio shopping.www.androidcentral.com