There was nothing like an Allman Brothers Band concert. It was an event each year when the bothers came to town. Fans packing amphitheaters and arenas to hear Dickey Betts, Gregg Allman, Duane Allman, Berry Oakley, Jaimoe, Butch trucks and the band create those moments of musical magic. The Allman Brothers may be gone but their legacy lives on with the Allman Betts Band.