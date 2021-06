Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks are open to the idea of hosting their own talk show after recently filling in for Ellen DeGeneres. The happily married couple guest-hosted for DeGeneres on May 28 and had so much fun doing it that it might lead to their own talk show somewhere down the line. However, there is one stipulation required to make the show happen — it would have to be filmed in Nashville, Tennessee, the home for Yearwood and Brooks.