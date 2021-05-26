Faster Horses Festival is Back in 2021

You can rock and roll all night and kick off the Summer concert season at Gilmore Car Museum with the KISS tribute band Strutter. Don't worry if you can't make it to the End of the Road tour to see Paul Stanly, Gene Simmons and KISS in concert, all roads lead to the Gilmore Car Museum as Hickory Corners becomes Detroit Rock City for one night only on Saturday, June 5 when they kick off the outdoor summer concert season with Strutter, the country's premier KISS tribute band.