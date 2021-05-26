Faster Horses Festival is Back in 2021
With the hashtag #weback, Faster Horses country music festival announced its return to Michigan International Speedway for a summer weekend of fun July 16-18. Like the rest of the country, Michigan is emerging from the Coronavirus pandemic. Amusement parks are reopening, fans are filling up the ballpark and bands are taking the stage as concerts are back on the calendar. Faster Horses shared a :45 video to social media on May 26, soundtracked by Jason Aldean's "We Back."wrkr.com