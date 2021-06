Soul Asylum are more than ready to re-start their live shows after their 2020 best- selling tour in 15 years was cut short due to the Pandemic lockdown orders. The band played their last full, live date on March 11, 2020 at the Teragram Ballroom in Los Angeles. Like all tours that month, they got the news of the lockdown while waiting for soundcheck in San Diego and were forced to return to Minneapolis, cutting short their 25-date tour with six shows left hanging in the balance.