Jon Pardi, Old Dominion + More Shape the 10 Hottest Songs of Summer 2021 List

By Billy Dukes
US105
US105
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The hottest country songs of summer 2021 aren't all party songs, because summer is so much more than a party. Love and heartbreak songs help make up this mostly feel-good playlist of tracks from hitmakers and newcomers. It's a diverse list of 10 great summer songs for the 2021 version...

US105

US105

Temple, TX
ABOUT

US 105 New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Dierks Bentley
Jon Pardi
Miranda Lambert
Walker Hayes
Willie Jones
