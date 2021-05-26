Don’t Miss This: “Alien” by Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Salvador Larroca & Guru-eFX

We recently reported Rob Liefeld's decision to quit Archie Comics' Mighty Crusaders series of one-shots, after objecting to a variant cover being publicised by its artist that allegedly spoiled the end of The Shield issue – even the same character was seen in all the original publicity materials. Bleeding Cool ran an article asking whether the artists was innocent, and if any spoilerage had occurred previously. Rob Liefeld tweeted in response "At no time have I named, mentioned or referred to the artist in this matter. He is not responsible for my exiting Archie. When I informed management I was leaving it was due to them issuing approval for an image that would reveal the key story component." He late gave more details, tweeting out; "Fun facts. SHIELD #1 had a June 30th release date. I exited the project on May 8, activating the release in my contract. I have turned in all the final art files for work I produced that was paid for. As I do on any project, I work out of order and sequences are incomplete. Again, I appreciate that Archie representatives solicited and ultimately recruited me over many months in order to do this work. I was excited to expose these characters to a new generation. Despite "Creative Differences" I offered to complete the issue but this has been rejected."