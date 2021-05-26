newsbreak-logo
The Best Event Series to Catch for a Dallas Summer Well Spent

By Caitlin Clark
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePour a Candle (or a Glass), Throw a Pot, and Learn a Thing or Two. In essence, summers should be reserved for relaxation. For ranch waters, day passes to cool hotel pools, and finding fresh ways to cope with the brutal Texas heat. But for those whose summer years of yore were filled with reading lists and out-of-comfort-zone camp activities, we know the season is also meant for enrichment. Thankfully, you’re an adult now—no one’s forcing you to write an essay on “The Scarlet Letter”—so those supplementary undertakings can be genuinely fun. To prove our point, we’ve rounded up some of the best event series in Dallas for a 2021 summer well spent. So pour a glass (or a candle), throw a pot, and learn a new trick or two you can show off come fall.

