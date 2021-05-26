newsbreak-logo
Austin, TX

Where to Eat and Drink Over Memorial Day Weekend in Austin

By Nadia Chaudhury
Eater
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith hot, hot weather on deck, the promise of summer is right around the corner by way of Memorial Day this weekend. Kick off those work outfits, throw on some summer gear, and check out all outdoor parties and food specials happening around Austin this week. There’s everything from strawberry cream pies from Dripping Springs bakery Abby Jane Bakeshop, barbecue and whiskey at Hill Country distillery Treaty Oak, and crawfish boils galore. The long holiday takes place from Friday, May 28, through Monday, May 31.

