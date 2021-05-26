This Week in Shonen Jump: Week of 5/23/21

Within this stage, you will complete the story and have learned how the game functions. The Story of the game revolves around a girl named Sophie who is trying to use Alchemy to help the people of her town, little does she know that there are other forces at work that will hinder her. The game opens as Sophie is asked to make some medicine for the cafe's request board, and upon returning to her home, the Atelier, a mysterious flying book greets her. This book formally introduces herself as Plachta and agrees to help teach Sophie alchemy to better increase her knowledge and enhance her abilities to help people. The majority of your time after this will be spent recovering Plachta's lost memories and completing little side events outlined in Stage 2, however, you should keep pushing forward to reach the conclusion of the story. There is an Afterstory that is available, which will tell the closing story of the characters after the end battle.