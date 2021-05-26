Does Parker McCollum’s Cryptic Tweet Contain New Album Release Date?

Brothers Osborne and Dierks Bentley set the 2021 CMT Music Awards on country-rock fire Wednesday night (June 9), igniting a red-hot performance of the track “Lighten Up.”. Delivering their offsite collab from the Bonnaroo Farm stage, the country stars ripped into the lead track off Brothers Osborne’s 2020 album, Skeletons, adding some in-person fuel to a track full of crunchy, grungy guitars, pounding drums and rowdy lyrics. Set up in a circle like a smoke ring, the performance featured rumbling vocals from TJ Osborne and a spirited second verse from Bentley, while John Osborne delivered a few dangerously wild guitar solos. All the while fog machines billowed fake smoke, as dusk fell across the Tennessee landscape.