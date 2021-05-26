Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Does Parker McCollum’s Cryptic Tweet Contain New Album Release Date?

By Buddy Logan
Posted by 
US105
US105
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Parker McCollum is a big fan of teasing his fans on Twitter. I'm here for it, man. So, did The Lime Stone Kid just tell us the release date of his next album? Fans certainly hope so. This past Friday (May 20th) McCollum released his latest, and it jams. I'm...

us105fm.com
US105

US105

Temple, TX
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
701K+
Views
ABOUT

US 105 New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
State
Louisiana State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dierks Bentley
Person
Parker Mccollum
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Release Date#Twitter Inc#Google Calendar#Radio Texas#Beers On Me#Grand Ole Opry#Ios#Kekb#Kikn#Kean 105 1#Knfm#Kkcn 103 1#Kkyr Kicker 102 5#Klaw#Kixs 107 9#Lufkin Nacogdoches#Kyks#Kwfs Lonestar 102 3#Kxks 93 7#Katp 101 9
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Music
News Break
Google
Related
Celebritieswbwn.com

Parker McCollum is Excited to Hit the Road This Summer

Parker McCollum is ready to hit the road along with Riley Green as part of the Dierks Bentley “Beers On Me Tour” this summer. Parker shares what he is looking forward to the most. “What am I looking forward to the most going on the road with Dierks and Riley...
MusicNME

Polo G sets a release date for new album ‘Hall of Fame’

Following the album’s announcement earlier this month, Chicago rapper Polo G has officially locked in a release date for ‘Hall of Fame’. His third album, Polo G – real name Taurus Tremani Bartlett – is set to release ‘Hall of Fame’ on June 11 through Columbia Records. It will feature the previously released singles ‘Epidemic’, ‘GNF (OKOKOK)’, ‘Rapstar’ and Lil Wayne collaboration ‘Gang Gang’.
MusicPosted by
US105

Could The World Handle a Morgan Wallen & Koe Wetzel Collaboration?

People on twitter are always tweeting random stuff. Sometimes it's a melancholy lyric accompanied by "when so and so said ___, I felt that." Sometimes it's to ask Snickers if there are still Texas flag candy bars for sale. Other times it's a fan putting themselves on the line, blasting...
MusicGuitar World Magazine

John Mayer reveals release date, title of new album

He's shared updates on its progress, and teased tantalizing snippets of its lead single on TikTok, but now John Mayer's new album has a name, a cover and a release date. Sob Rock, his eighth studio effort, will be released July 16. You can check out its decidedly retro cover – which Mayer shared today in an Instagram post – below.
MusicMorning Sun

ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons releases new solo album, 5 Things to Know

With his lean build, long beard and African Nudu hat, Billy F. Gibbons has been an, and perhaps THE, identifiable face of ZZ Top for more than 50 years. But there's more to the man than that. Gibbons, 71, has long kept things rockin' outside of the Lil' Old Band...
Musicsoundslikenashville.com

Brothers Osborne and Dierks Bentley Ignite ‘Lighten Up’ on CMT Awards

Brothers Osborne and Dierks Bentley set the 2021 CMT Music Awards on country-rock fire Wednesday night (June 9), igniting a red-hot performance of the track “Lighten Up.”. Delivering their offsite collab from the Bonnaroo Farm stage, the country stars ripped into the lead track off Brothers Osborne’s 2020 album, Skeletons, adding some in-person fuel to a track full of crunchy, grungy guitars, pounding drums and rowdy lyrics. Set up in a circle like a smoke ring, the performance featured rumbling vocals from TJ Osborne and a spirited second verse from Bentley, while John Osborne delivered a few dangerously wild guitar solos. All the while fog machines billowed fake smoke, as dusk fell across the Tennessee landscape.
Musicthecountrynote.com

Rich Murray Set to Release New Album This Summer

Singer / Songwriter Rich Murray has a new album in the works to be released this summer. The album will feature a great mixture of originals and some crowd favorite covers from Rich’s current solo set. His career has spanned several decades and several genres of music through the years, but in the end Rich says “I’m a bluesman at heart.” Rich plays some harmonica and slide guitar leads on this record that will confirm the blues connection is real and heart felt, not to mention the soulful sound of his voice. Meanwhile, he has also tried to convey his southern “hillbilly” side making this album a truly unique effort to not sound like anyone else. He has joined forces with Dane Clark from the John Mellencamp band who plays drums and various other instruments on the album, as well as co-producing every single track in the comfort of Dane’s personal studio. “We used a lot of top tier players to get the sound we were seeking for each individual song” says Murray. Troye Kinnett (also from the Mellencamp band) played accordion on several of the tracks, which helped set the tone for the Americana vibe very nicely.
Tillamook, ORtillamookheadlightherald.com

Americana duo Mojo Holler releases new album

Americana duo Mojo Holler is releasing a new full length album “ROOT,” featuring 10 songs -- seven originals and three unique versions of Americana traditions -- that span sub genres of folk Americana including hill country blues, cosmic cowboy, blues gospel and traditional country. The duo has been performing regularly in the Tillamook coastal area for many years.
MusicPaste Magazine

Listen to black midi's New Album Cavalcade, Surprise-Released Early

If there’s one thing predictable about London buzz band black midi, it’s that they’re always unpredictable. Case in point: Their sophomore effort Cavalcade, set for release via Rough Trade Records on Friday, May 28, started streaming nearly two days early on Wednesday, out of nowhere, via the “Cavalcade Listening Party Extravaganza” YouTube livestream.
MusicPosted by
MassLive.com

Morrissey has new album ready for release

Morrissey has revealed that he has a new album ready to go. The former frontman of The Smiths announced the album, “Bonfire of Teenagers,” on his website, Morrissey Central. “The worst year of my life concludes with the best album of my life,” he said of the 11-track release. The...
EntertainmentPosted by
US105

LOOK OUT! This New Born & Raised Festival Lineup is S-T-A-C-K-E-D

Whatever your plans are for September, change 'em. We're going to Oklahoma. Initially set to premiere last year but cancelled thanks to COVID, Born & Raised Music Festival is a three-day music and camping event happening Sept. 17th-19th in Pryor, OK, and the lineup so STACKED it looks like a fantasy birthed in a college dorm room.
World95.5 FM WIFC

Is BTS releasing a new album in July?

With their song “Butter” still dominating the charts, BTS may be prepping to release more new music next month. South Korean media outlet SPOTV News is reporting that the K-pop group is set to drop a new album on July 9. BTS’ label Big Hit Music has yet to confirm the report, however, telling the outlet Newsen in a statement that it will “reveal our artists’ plans after they are finalized.”
MusicPosted by
defpen

Goldlink Shares The Release Date For His Next Album, ‘Haram’

After a lengthy break from Twitter, Goldlink returned with a bit of good news. The Washington, D.C. native let his fans know that he would be releasing a new single called “White Walls” today and a new album called Haram next Friday. The new project from the GRAMMY-nominated artist comes with features from Flo Milli, Rich The Kid, NLE Choppa and more.