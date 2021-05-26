Questions surround school board members’ legal residences
Two Marion County School Board members face questions about their eligibility to continue serving on the board based on where they legally reside. The issues came up after School Board member Beth McCall recently announced she moved out of her District 2 home and into a home in District 1. Meanwhile, District 3 representative Eric Cummings maintains a rental home in Dunnellon but has a home near Ocala, also in District 1.www.ocalagazette.com