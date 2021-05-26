Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ocala, FL

Questions surround school board members’ legal residences

Posted by 
Ocala Gazette
Ocala Gazette
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Two Marion County School Board members face questions about their eligibility to continue serving on the board based on where they legally reside. The issues came up after School Board member Beth McCall recently announced she moved out of her District 2 home and into a home in District 1. Meanwhile, District 3 representative Eric Cummings maintains a rental home in Dunnellon but has a home near Ocala, also in District 1.

www.ocalagazette.com
Ocala Gazette

Ocala Gazette

Ocala, FL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
424K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to inform and uplift our readers by reporting on the events, issues and stories that shape Ocala with accuracy, fairness and passion. We also strive to serve as a forum where all voices can be heard and to chronicle our community’s history.

 https://www.ocalagazette.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ocala, FL
City
Dunnellon, FL
State
Florida State
County
Marion County, FL
City
Belleview, FL
Marion County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
Ocala, FL
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voter Registration#Family Support#State Of Florida#Service Members#Legal Residency#Church Members#Legal Support#District 3#Vanguard High School#The Florida Supreme Court#The Supreme Court#Senate#School Board Members#Residency Affidavits#Area#Questions#Homestead Exemption#Continuous Residency#Removal#Governor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Marion County, FLPosted by
Ocala Gazette

Marion County sees record-breaking tourism numbers

Just more than a year removed from the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Marion County’s tourism revenue has not only rebounded after a dreadful 2020 but has posted record-breaking numbers, according to the Tourist Development Council. In March, the county collected $402,060.20 in Tourist Development Tax dollars. That marks the...
Marion County, FLPosted by
Ocala Gazette

Citrus County Chronicle parent sold to Paxton

PADUCAH, Ky. — Paxton Media Group is buying Landmark Community Newspapers, including several papers serving Marion and surrounding counties. Landmark, based in Shelbyville, Kentucky owns 47 newspapers across the country. The sale, announced Wednesday, will give Paducah-based Paxton about 120 publications in 14 states, including 20 in Kentucky. Paxton also...
Marion County, FLPosted by
Ocala Gazette

Veteran’s Park unveils Wall of Faces

Memorial features faces and bios of local Vietnam vets killed in action. A new monument at the Ocala-Marion County Veteran’s Memorial Park honors the 47 Marion County veterans killed in action during the Vietnam War. The Wall of Faces was unveiled on May 27 at the park located at 2601...
Marion County, FLPosted by
Ocala Gazette

School board votes to close Evergreen Elementary

The Marion County School Board voted 3-2 on Tuesday to close Evergreen Elementary School ending a years-long effort to keep the school open. Wednesday is the last school day. Despite the vote, all five board members conceded the decision to close the school at 4000 W Anthony Rd. was the fiscally sound one.
Marion County, FLPosted by
Ocala Gazette

Evergreen Elementary likely to close

The Marion County School Board is poised to close Evergreen Elementary School despite years of fighting to keep the school open. During a May 20 workshop, at least three of the five board members signaled they would vote to close the school located at 4000 W Anthony Rd. The board will officially vote on the issue at its regular meeting on Tuesday evening.
Ocala, FLPosted by
Ocala Gazette

West Ocala supermarket plans revived

The end could be in sight for the on-again, off-again struggle to bring a full-service supermarket to an area in west Ocala often referred to as a food desert thanks to the lack of affordable, fresh and healthy groceries. Fred Washington, an Ocala entrepreneur and community leader, recently announced a...
Tallahassee, FLPosted by
Ocala Gazette

State ending federal jobless benefits

TALLAHASSEE – Florida plans to stop providing $300 a week in additional federal unemployment benefits as it pushes for people to return to work during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity announced Monday that starting June 26 the state will no longer participate in the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. State and business officials have argued that, when added to state unemployment payments, the $300 a week in federal aid is keeping people from returning to jobs.
Florida StatePosted by
Ocala Gazette

Florida takes aim at social media

TALLAHASSEE – Taking aim at Silicon Valley, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday signed a measure to crack down on large social media companies that block users from their platforms. DeSantis, who made the issue one of his top priorities during this year’s legislative session, described Florida as a “trailblazer” and said the bill would protect free speech.
Ocala, FLPosted by
Ocala Gazette

Longtime prosecutor appointed to judge seat

Five days after Sarah Ritterhoff Williams’ officially vacated her seat as Marion County judge for the Fifth Judicial Circuit, Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Ocala’s Lori Cotton as her replacement. Ritterhoff Williams, who in January announced her plans to retire, officially left her post on the Marion County bench on May...
Ocala, FLPosted by
Ocala Gazette

Malever seeks District 1 seat for third time

Brent Malever’s family moved to Ocala in 1905. But that doesn’t mean he’s been around since then, the quick-witted Malever reminds with a chuckle. The 82-year-old councilman has seen Ocala grow tremendously in his lifetime and he hopes to have a hand in its continued blossoming. On Jan. 19, Malever...
Ocala, FLPosted by
Ocala Gazette

Ocala Police Officers Honored

Ocala Police Department officers Nathan Gallops, left, and Jordan Decker, center, are recognized by Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn for their actions after responding to a house fire on May 7. The two officers were honored during the May 18 Ocala City Council meeting. Gallops and Decker arrived at the home...
Ocala, FLPosted by
Ocala Gazette

Second marijuana growing facility planned for Ocala

A medical marijuana greenhouse facility is planned for a 60,000-square-foot warehouse in Southwest Ocala. Green Ops Group, which holds a Florida cannabis license, plans to spend $3 million to renovate the facility at 720 SW 17th Place, according to building permits filed with the City of Ocala. The property is...
Marion County, FLPosted by
Ocala Gazette

Council approves retail development plan on Maricamp

After months of behind-the-scenes wrangling, the Ocala City Council on Tuesday finally considered a rezoning request to allow commercial development on a portion of the Advocacy Resource Center of Marion County’s property along Southeast Maricamp Road. The council voted 5-0 to allow ARC to develop the four-acre southeastern portion of...
Ocala, FLPosted by
Ocala Gazette

Events – May 21-27, 2021

10am-4pm The new exhibit offers opportunities to discover the awesome science of magnetism and how it is used in everyday life as well as cutting-edge experiments. Open Tuesday-Saturday. Visit mydiscoverycenter.org for more information. 5/21 - 23 Paso Fino Extravaganza. World Equestrian Center, 1390 NW 80th Ave. Spectators are welcome to...
Florida StatePosted by
Ocala Gazette

Third lawsuit challenges Florida election law

TALLAHASSEE – Alleging discrimination against Black and Latino voters, a coalition of groups has filed a federal lawsuit challenging a new Florida elections law that includes additional restrictions on voting by mail. The lawsuit filed Monday in U.S. district court in Tallahassee is at least the third challenge to the...
Florida Stategrowthspotter.com

South Florida charter school eyes site near ChampionsGate for new K-8 campus

With a new school charter approved for Osceola County, Miami-based AcadeMir Schools is “scrambling” to find a suitable location, their contractor said. Representatives from F.P. Dino met recently with county planners to discuss a potential K-8 school site on 10 acres at the intersection of Goodman Road and Bella Citta Boulevard, just north of ChampionsGate.
Florida Statevillages-news.com

No new Villages COVID-19 cases but Florida reports 2,400-plus new positive results

No new COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday in The Villages but Florida identified more than 2,400 new positive results and 22 more fatalities. As of Sunday, 4,638 cases had been identified in The Villages since March 2020 when the pandemic first hit the Sunshine State. The overwhelming majority of those – 4,267 – have been reported in Sumter County, where the vast majority of Villages homes are located. A total of 188 cases have been reported in the Lake County portion of the sprawling retirement mecca and 183 in the Marion County portion of the community.
Ocala, FLWCJB

National EMS week celebrated across North Central Florida

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning. Ocala, Fla. (WCJB) -The week of May 16 through May 22 is National EMS week and several cities and counties are honoring these workers who were critical throughout the pandemic.
Marion County, FLWCJB

Ocala CEP highlights Marion County’s returning ecotourism

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - With the pandemic making indoor activities hard to do safely, ecotourism took off over the last year in North Central Florida. Our friends at the Ocala Chamber and Economic Partnership share some of the outdoor activities surging in our area. Ecotourism exploded last year in Marion...