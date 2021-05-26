newsbreak-logo
Greene County trade school and nonprofit will be led by Life Enrichment Center founder

By Bonnie Meibers
Dayton Daily News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new trade school and nonprofit in Greene County will be led by the founder and director of the Life Enrichment Center in Dayton. Founders of the newly formed nonprofit Emerge Recovery and Trades Initiative announced this week that Jeff Sorrell of the Life Enrichment Center in Dayton will be the executive director. The trade school and nonprofit is at 2960 W. Enon Road, which is the former site of the Greene County Career Center.

www.daytondailynews.com
Related
Ohio Statespectrumnews1.com

Gov. DeWine announces changes to health orders, Ohio Vax-A-Million

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced the Ohio Department of Health will amend its health orders to reflect the latest recommendations by the Center for Disease Control. Most notably, masks will still be recommended in areas with large amounts of people. What You Need To Know. Gov. Mike...
Ohio StateThrillist

A New Driveable Art Trail Brings Creativity and Color to Rural Ohio

Venture off the highway for quirky art and small town gems. “You ever try looking at a picture of a vulture for hours?” Ric Leichliter deadpans as he squints into the sun, the wind ripping through his grey ponytail. To his left, a flock of steel turkeys poke around an open field. To his right, a handful of metal vultures leer ominously from sculpted branches. “They’re just…ugly. It’s not a nice thing to look at.”
Cincinnati, OHcincinnatimagazine.com

Five Cincinnati Women Using Their Second Chances to Help Others

The story of this downtown mural begins with Tyra Patterson. She is the glue holding it all together. So let’s start with her. It’s September 1994, and Patterson is 19. She and a friend leave Patterson’s mother’s apartment in Dayton after midnight in search of the friend’s missing car keys. On their way back, sometime after 2 a.m., they find themselves in the middle of an encounter between two carfuls of young people near the apartment. One group is robbing the other.
Ohio StateWTOV 9

Ohio Vax-a-Million lottery to be opt-in program, first winner to be named May 26

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio Lottery Commission released the official terms, conditions, and eligibility information regarding the five weekly Ohio Vax-a-Million drawings. The program will be opt-in and eligible Ohioans must register online here at: https://www.ohiovaxamillion.com or by calling 1-833-4-ASK-ODH. The opt-in option will...
Greene County, OHDayton Daily News

Greene County activists plan one-year memorial event for George Floyd

Several citizens groups that formed in Greene County last year in reaction to the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis are planning an anti-racism seminar and rally to commemorate the one-year anniversary of his murder, which occurred on May 25, 2020. “We’re standing against racism and social injustice and...
Dayton, OHDayton Daily News

The Contemporary Dayton fulfills dreams

Inaugural exhibits in new Arcade space feature local, national and international artists. Apparently dreams can come true, even in the midst of a pandemic. See for yourself by heading downtown to the Miami Valley’s newest attraction: The Contemporary Dayton, a spectacular addition to the regional art scene. Located in the...
Ohio StateColumbus Dispatch

Opinion: Child Tax Credit welcome relief for Ohio families

The pandemic has been a struggle for parents, and the American Rescue Plan includes some game-changing elements that will massively help Ohio families weather this challenging financial time. To help families navigate the uncertainties of the global health crisis and economic recession, Democrats in Congress recently passed and President Biden...
Dayton, OHdayton.com

Downtown Dayton restaurants holding job fair

Downtown Dayton restaurants will be out taking applications today during a hiring event. Local delivery co-op 937 Delivers and local restaurants will be having a job fair 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Yellow Cab Tavern. Explore Ohio jobs: Those with the most openings pay the least. At the event...
Ohio StateCanton Repository

Ohio's unemployment fraud, overpayments tops $2.1 billion

Ohio paid out roughly $2.1 billion in unemployment benefits to fraudsters or people who didn't qualify for the money, state unemployment officials said Monday. In February, Ohio officials estimated $332 million had been paid out in 2020 in fraudulent checks. Since the pandemic began in March 2020 through March 2021,...
Ohio StateWSLS

EXPLAINER: How Ohio's Vax-a-Million lottery will work

COLUMBUS, Ohio – With the first drawing for Ohio’s Vax-a-Million lottery system scheduled for May 26, state officials announced a change to the process Monday that will require participants to opt-in. The lottery system unveiled by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine last week will begin next Wednesday and continue for five weeks, offering residents a $1 million prize or a full-ride scholarship to a four-year university in the state.
Xenia, OHDayton Daily News

ICYMI: Four uplifting stories from the Miami Valley this week

Here are the top uplifting stories from your community from this past week. Xenia 14-year-old earns associate’s degree: ‘All my hard work has paid off’. A 14-year-old high school student will be the youngest Clark State College graduate to earn a two-year degree at this year’s commencement ceremony. Lanna Kunzelman,...