Greene County trade school and nonprofit will be led by Life Enrichment Center founder
A new trade school and nonprofit in Greene County will be led by the founder and director of the Life Enrichment Center in Dayton. Founders of the newly formed nonprofit Emerge Recovery and Trades Initiative announced this week that Jeff Sorrell of the Life Enrichment Center in Dayton will be the executive director. The trade school and nonprofit is at 2960 W. Enon Road, which is the former site of the Greene County Career Center.www.daytondailynews.com