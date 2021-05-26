Austin Prep holds Baccalaureate Liturgy

FIRST CHURCH OF CHRIST SCIENTIST, 123 Union St., Natick, is currently holding church services and Sunday School online. The subject of the 10 a.m. Sunday Service for May 9 is “Adam and Fallen Man” with the Golden Text from Psalms 78:19, 25, “. . . .Can God prepare a table in the wilderness? . . . He sent them food to the full.” Online Sunday School begins at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday Testimony Meeting at 7:30 p.m. includes shared experiences of healing through prayer and expressions of gratitude to God. To join us for church or Sunday School online, please contact the Christian Science Reading Room for information: 508-651-1689 or email christianscience@rcn.com. Church website is www.cschurchnatick.com. CHRISTIAN SCIENCE READING ROOM, 21 Pond St., downtown Natick. Everyone is welcome to visit the Reading Room for spiritual refreshment. People come to pray, to study the Bible, to use Bible reference materials, or to buy or read other literature including the Pulitzer prize-winning newspaper, The Christian Science Monitor. Open Tuesday-Friday 10-4, Saturday 10-2 (closed holidays).