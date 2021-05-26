newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Reading, MA

Austin Prep holds Baccalaureate Liturgy

Wicked Local
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustin Preparatory School in Reading celebrated a special Baccalaureate Liturgy in honor of the 124 members of the Class of 2021 on May 14 from Father Seymour Field. The program was developed to allow for the community to come together for Mass, culminating in the delivering of diplomas and school awards to the Class of 2021.

www.wickedlocal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Reading, MA
City
Reading, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Augustine
Person
David Brooks
Person
Jesus Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prep School#Country School#Community#Baccalaureate Liturgy#School James Hickey#New York Times#Augustinian#Board Of Trustees Chair#Salutatorian#Austin Prep Alumni#School Awards#Graduates#Diplomas#Scholarships#Father Seymour Field#Resume Virtues#Eulogy Virtues
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Reading, MAhomenewshere.com

Joshua Eaton Principal LisaMarie Ippolito latest to depart Reading

READING - LisaMarie Ippolito, Joshua Eaton School Principal for the past four years has resigned to take an Assistant Superintendent position in Newburyport. Announcing the vacancy last night at School Committee, School Supt. Dr. John Doherty said “I would like to recognize and thank current Principal LisaMarie Ippolito for the amazing job that she has done over the last four years as Principal of the Joshua Eaton Elementary School. We wish her the best of luck as the next Assistant Superintendent for the Newburyport Public Schools.”
Massachusetts Statewesternmassnews.com

Mass. high school students return to the classroom for in-person learning

(WGGB/WSHM) -- High schoolers across the Bay State returned to the classroom Monday for the first time since 2020. “I was actually very excited to come here because obviously, I had some teachers that have had some friendships with…you know, I came back, they saw me, and we talked for a little, caught up on some things,” said Jerbin Garcia Diaz, a junior at Springfield Central High School.
Reading, MAhomenewshere.com

A Senior Profile: Mia Plankey

Mia Plankey is a kind, compassionate, and dedicated student, who has made a substantial impact on the community. In the halls of RMHS, Mia is seen as a bubbly and welcoming person, always waving and saying hello to people. Classmates of Mia would describe her as intelligent, helpful and extremely outgoing. She has worked hard throughout her time in high school and has positively impacted the lives of many, making her well deserving of recognition.
Reading, MARecorder

My Turn: Reading with you

It wasn’t my idea, although I’d like to take credit. As it turned out, it was a very good idea, and who doesn’t want to own the good ideas? But in truth, it was your idea. It was also a timely idea that would nourish and keep us company through...
Boston, MAbostonreview.net

‘Ancestors’ Contributors Reading

To celebrate the release of Boston Review's annual Arts in Society issue, Ancestors, we hosted a digital reading from contributors, featuring poetry, fiction, memoir, and essays. This was the third in our series of events to celebrate the book’s release, with the first and second also viewable on our site.
Wilmington, MAWilmington Apple

STUDENT SPOTLIGHT: Wilmington’s LaConte, Kane & Ding Win RMLD High School Art Contest

READING, MA — On May 12, 2021, the Reading Municipal Light Department (RMLD) honored the participants and winners of its fourth annual public power themed High School Art Contest at a virtual awards ceremony. General Manager Coleen O’Brien gave a brief description of the contest objectives as well as an overview of the RMLD STEM focused career opportunities that an electric utility can offer. Commissioners Philip Pacino and John Stempeck presented the awards.
Lowell, MAactionunlimited.com

Lowell Chamber Orchestra to Close Out MCC’s Spring Concert Series

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Spring 2020 semester, Middlesex Community College has been creative in offering online courses, programs and events. This includes MCC’s “A World of Music” concerts run by the Music department, who will close out the Spring 2021 series with a performance by the Lowell Chamber Orchestra.
Reading, MAhomenewshere.com

Reading Public Library again leads the way with reopening plan

READING - While some municipal buildings have remained shuttered since the COVID-19 pandemic first hit more than a year ago, staffers at the Reading Public Library will early next week reopen their Middlesex Avenue facility for the second time. Earlier this week, Library Director Amy Lannon announced that beginning on...
Reading, MAPosted by
The Bedford Citizen

JGMS Principal Search Nets 47 Applicants

Superintendent of Schools Philip Conrad hopes to appoint a new principal of John Glenn Middle School by the first week of June. Conrad also told the School Committee Tuesday that a 16-member search committee met for the first time Monday and soon will begin reviewing the applicant pool, which closed Friday.
Lowell, MALowell Sun

Middlesex Community College summer program to start, concert series to end

In the College for Kids program at Middlesex Community College, children and teens ages 8 -17 can engage in informative, interactive and immersive online classes. Middlesex has transitioned College for Kids to online formats for the duration of this summer’s programming to ensure students stay safe and healthy. MCC’s College...
Reading, MAhomenewshere.com

Three finalists named for Birch Meadow School principal vacancy

READING - A screening committee recently selected three job finalists for the Birch Meadow Elementary School principal’s post being vacated by school administrator Julia Hendrix next month. In an update on the job search circulated via a “Pathways’ blog post over the weekend, Superintendent Dr. John Doherty praised the search...
Natick, MAWicked Local

Local worship services

FIRST CHURCH OF CHRIST SCIENTIST, 123 Union St., Natick, is currently holding church services and Sunday School online. The subject of the 10 a.m. Sunday Service for May 9 is “Adam and Fallen Man” with the Golden Text from Psalms 78:19, 25, “. . . .Can God prepare a table in the wilderness? . . . He sent them food to the full.” Online Sunday School begins at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday Testimony Meeting at 7:30 p.m. includes shared experiences of healing through prayer and expressions of gratitude to God. To join us for church or Sunday School online, please contact the Christian Science Reading Room for information: 508-651-1689 or email christianscience@rcn.com. Church website is www.cschurchnatick.com. CHRISTIAN SCIENCE READING ROOM, 21 Pond St., downtown Natick. Everyone is welcome to visit the Reading Room for spiritual refreshment. People come to pray, to study the Bible, to use Bible reference materials, or to buy or read other literature including the Pulitzer prize-winning newspaper, The Christian Science Monitor. Open Tuesday-Friday 10-4, Saturday 10-2 (closed holidays).
Middlesex County, MATufts Daily

Senior Profile: Wiener soars during time at Tufts

To say that Sarah Wiener was busy during her time at Tufts would be an understatement. Throughout her four years here, Wiener has become the Tufts Community Union president and a Tufts Wilderness Orientation leader, started a swim group, given campus tours, taught an Experimental College class and double majored in philosophy and political science, with a minor in colonial studies.
Reading, MAhomenewshere.com

A Senior Profile: Maeve Dwyer

For the past four years, Maeve Dwyer has immersed herself in many different clubs and teams that she’s helped make a difference in. Her classmates would describe her as determined as well as encouraging. Maeve has loved the time spent within the community as well as her time inside the school. She credits the athletics and academics at RMHS for giving her some of the best friendships she has to this day.
Reading, MAWilmington Apple

BUSINESS BRIEF: Reading Cooperative Bank Welcomes 5 New Employees

READING, MA — Reading Cooperative Bank (RCB) is pleased to announce a wave of new hires. Joining RCB is Lily Wright, Credit Analyst, Mala Sinha, Loan Processor/Closer, Brianna Ortega, Banking Specialist I in Reading, Joey Quintana, Banking Specialist II in North Wilmington, and Judy Langill, Reading Memorial High School (RMHS) Branch Manager & Educational Coordinator.