Reece Museum receives collection of works from estate of Sammie L. Nicely
JOHNSON CITY – East Tennessee State University's Reece Museum recently received a donation of 50 artworks from the Sammie L. Nicely estate. Nicely, a resident of Atlanta at the time of his death, served as the Reece Museum's artist-in-residence during the 2014-2015 academic year. That year, he worked with youth at Johnson City's North Side Elementary School, the Carver Recreation Center after-school program, and students in the Department of Art and Design at ETSU.