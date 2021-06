CHICAGO, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL Income Property Trust, an institutionally managed daily NAV REIT (NASDAQ: ZIPTAX; ZIPTMX; ZIPIAX; ZIPIMX), with more than $3.7 billion in portfolio assets and 86 properties, announced the sale of a three-building industrial warehouse portfolio located in South Seattle. South Seattle Distribution Center was sold to Charlie's Produce, one of the current tenants at the property for nearly $73 million. The 323,000 square foot, three-building portfolio was less than 80 percent leased and had a weighted average lease term of under two years with significant near-term lease rollover. JLL Income Property Trust's sale at over $125 per square foot was near record pricing for an older vintage property in this market and realized a leveraged equity multiple of 2.6 times its initial investment made originally in 2013.