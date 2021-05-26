Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans Public Schools unveils potential names for schools named for segregationists, slave owners

By Domonique Tolliver, Uptown Messenger
uptownmessenger.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Renaming Committee for New Orleans Public Schools met Tuesday (May 25) to deliberate on the final names they will propose to school Superintendent Henderson Lewis. From there, Lewis will review the list of names and make his recommendations to the Orleans Parish School Board for their final vote of approval over the summer. The Renaming Committee consists of a School Board member appointed by the OPSB president, a representative of the NOLA Public Schools administration and community members approved by the superintendent.

uptownmessenger.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Education
State
Louisiana State
New Orleans, LA
Government
New Orleans, LA
Education
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Mcdonogh
Person
Nelson Mandela
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charter Schools#Public High Schools#Education And Schools#Opsb#Nola Ps#Nelson Mandela School#The School Board#Audubon School#Lafayette Academy#Confederate#Fortier High School#Lusher Charter School#The U S Court Of Appeals#The Fifth Circuit#Mexican#New Orleanian#Audubon Uptown#African American#Dillard University#Creole
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
New Orleans, LAKEDM

This Year Summer School Is For Almost Everybody

As educators rack their brains for ways to make up for unfinished learning, many have embraced a simple answer — add more class time. School leaders in New Orleans have expanded summer instruction and capacity, in some cases giving all of their students access to an extra month of in-person instruction.
New Orleans, LAcommunityjournal.net

Congressional Briefing Seeks to Improve STEM Skills for Minorities, Incarcerated, Formerly Incarcerated

New Orleans Non-Profit Poised to Expand Community-Based STEM Programs to Other Areas. WASHINGTON – Outlining a platform to increase STEM careers in urban and minority communities, Dr. Calvin Mackie, founder and president of STEM NOLA, told a congressional briefing that children must be exposed to science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education at an early age and K-12 teachers need better preparation to be more effective. Dr. Mackie also asserted that parents and communities must prioritize STEM education because it will fuel quality jobs for their children – today and in the future.
Louisiana StateUS News and World Report

Former Louisiana Gov. Buddy Roemer Has Died at 77

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Buddy Roemer, a Harvard-educated reform-minded politician whose one tumultuous term as Louisana’s governor was marked by bruising political battles over taxes, budgets and abortion, died Monday at age 77. His son, Chas Roemer, said the former governor died peacefully at his home in Baton Rouge after...
New Orleans, LANew Pittsburgh Courier

New Orleans mayor creates ‘Office of Gun Violence Prevention’

LATOYA CANTRELL, mayor of New Orleans. As gun violence has been rising in many urban cities across the country since the COVID-19 pandemic, New Orleans mayor LaToya Cantrell announced the creation of the “Office of Gun Violence Prevention.”. “Establishing this office is part of our commitment to a holistic long-term...