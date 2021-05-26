Town Hall Hours Change

This is a reminder that Annual Town Meeting will be held on Saturday, May 15, 2021 beginning at 10 am at Larter Field. Larter Field will be closed for recreational use from Friday evening at 7 pm through the conclusion of Town Meeting on Saturday. COVID19 Safety precautions will be in place, please wear a mask as you approach voter check in and when you are moving about the meeting area. Chairs will be spaced 6’ apart, however, please group the chairs together to accommodate the number of people in your party. N95 masks will be available at voter check in if you wish to use one. Due to the outside nature of the meeting, there will not be a projector/screen, handouts on various Articles will be provided near voter check in and will be referred to through-out the meeting. The town website will be updated the morning of Saturday, May 15, 2021 at approximately 8 am to confirm whether the meeting will go forward or be scheduled due to weather. Only valid service animals will be allowed in the meeting area. Please dress appropriately for the weather.