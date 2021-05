Remember what it was like to hear Alice in Chains, Nirvana, The Smashing Pumpkins, and Rage Against the Machine’s “Freedom” for the first time in the early ’90s?. Regardless of your answer, I highly recommend these videos by TikToker Jacob Givens, in which he recreates those very experiences. As a wise man once said, “It’s funny because it’s true” — these vids are hilarious, accurate, and hilarious because they’re accurate.