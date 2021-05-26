Toyota Prius Rear Brake Light LED Problem Solution

There was a time not so long ago, while the American economy was in a slump and oil prices were rising seemingly unchecked when an ultra-affordable hybrid would have been a smart bet for a carmaker. That was the set of circumstances that spawned the Toyota Prius C, a hatchback based not, as its name would suggest, on the Toyota Prius but on the smaller Yaris. We are now several years and at least a few economic climates removed from that moment, yet the 99-hp Prius C persists in much the same form as when it was introduced to the United States in 2012. There may be some customer for whom the Prius C’s extreme affordability and simplicity will be the right fit, but you won’t catch us recommending it ahead of a Hyundai Ioniq—except, perhaps, for a demolition derby.