Toyota Prius Rear Brake Light LED Problem Solution

***Thomasville Toyota, Your Six Time Winner of Toyota's Prestigious President's Award!*** CARFAX One-Owner. Blizzard Pearl 2019 Toyota 4Runner Limited RWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.0L V6 SMPI DOHC 4D Sport Utility, 4.0L V6 SMPI DOHC, 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, RWD, Redwood w/Leather Seat Trim, 20 x 7.5 Unique Dual 6-Spoke Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Body Color Heated Mirrors, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated/Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Recent Arrival!Awards:* 2019 KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards * 2019 KBB.com Brand Image Awards.