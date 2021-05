The pandemic has caused many to pause and rethink finances, money managers examine a few ways we may be overspending and suggest a few reasons to rethink those habits. The maker of a millionaire blog site weighs in by saying buy products when you need them not just because it’s on sale or just because you have a coupon. Also, watch the bulk buying. It may be costing you more as food often is wasted. Examine your public transportation options in your area. That could save you on average 8-thousand a year. Stay with family and friends when you travel, if you can. Plus, a final tip, cut down on buying bottled beverages.