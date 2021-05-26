newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Clinical Trials of Schizophrenia: Optimizing Patient Reported Outcomes and Performance Outcome Assessments, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

By PRWeb
Houston Chronicle
 5 days ago

TORONTO, Ontario (PRWEB) May 26, 2021. The majority of clinical outcome assessments (COAs) in schizophrenia trials are clinician reported outcome (ClinRO) assessments such as the PANSS and various forms of CGI and functional instruments which use information from clinical interviews with the patient and perhaps a caregiver. These COAs provide critical insights into clinical status, making use of the expertise and insight of psychiatrists and other healthcare professionals.

www.chron.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clinical Research#Health Outcomes#Data Quality#Health Professionals#Medical Practitioners#Prweb#Panss#Cgi#Ert#Honeycomb Worldwide Inc#Visit Clinical Trials#Clinical Status#Clinical Interviews#Valuable Outcomes#Schizophrenia Trials#Xtalks Webinars#Clinicians#Critical Insights#Educational Webinars#Cognitive Function
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virtual Events
News Break
Health
Related
ScienceHouston Chronicle

Navigating the Choppy Waters of Implementing Rapid Molecular Blood Culture Identification Tests, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO (PRWEB) May 17, 2021. The implementation process for rapid molecular blood culture identification can be a complex process for laboratories, medical staff and the antimicrobial stewardship program (ASP). There can be many facets of the process that can easily sink below the surface, which is where GenMark Diagnostics endeavors to ensure a smooth process. By partnering with institutions to provide a comprehensive solution focused on patient-centered-care and antimicrobial stewardship throughout implementation, we can help you stay above the water while adopting a rapid molecular test for diagnosis of bacterial and fungal pathogens causing bloodstream infections.
HealthHouston Chronicle

Scaling Up eConsent in Traditional and Decentralized Clinical Trials (DCTs), Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO, Ontario (PRWEB) May 17, 2021. If the recent pandemic taught us anything, it is that clinical research can deliver effective treatments quicker by adopting the right technology. Electronic informed consent (eConsent) is a digital solution that streamlines the entire consent process, supports large portfolios, and enables decentralized studies. Register...
HealthHouston Chronicle

Evaluating Flexible Delivery Models (FSPs) to Enable Patient-Centric Decentralized Clinical Trials (DCTs), Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO (PRWEB) May 19, 2021. As sponsors have shifted to decentralized clinical trials (DCTs) and incorporated more patient-centric elements into their study design and execution, they must consider how to add flexibility and efficiency to their process. A functional service provider (FSP) model can support sponsor-directed processes, but how exactly does an FSP help support the goals of a DCT, and which FSP partnership models are best suited for virtual or hybrid trials? How are the sponsor’s platforms, processes and data collection systems integrated into an FSP model?
HealthHouston Chronicle

Preparing for ICH E6 (R3) Good Clinical Practice Changes, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO (PRWEB) May 17, 2021. Our industry is eager to learn what changes are included in ICH E6 (R3) Good Clinical Practice recommendations this year. Understanding how taking a risk-based, fit-for-purpose approach in the use of technology to conduct clinical trials will impact the industry’s current procedures. A key focus includes Quality Tolerance Limits (QTLs) and how clinical trial teams can identify, manage and report risks associated with Critical to Quality (CtQ) factors that answer key questions and support sound decision-making while protecting patients. The focus of this webinar is how sponsors, CROs and sites can focus on quality factors at the time of trial design and prepare for these new rules.
ScienceTimes Union

A New Single-Cell Sequencing and Analysis Platform to Accelerate Cell and Gene Therapy Pipelines, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO (PRWEB) May 18, 2021. Cell and gene therapies (CGTs) hold promise for the treatment of a variety of diseases including cancer and rare genetic disorders such as sickle-cell disease. Many of these therapies involve the genetic engineering of cells in order to insert exogenous sequences or alter existing genes. After the cells are altered, they are introduced into the patient where they either replace dysfunctional cells or provide a desired immune response. The use of engineered cells for human therapies requires sensitive and robust characterization of genomic manipulations, which are typically achieved through viral transduction or the use of gene editors, such as CRISPR.
IndustryHouston Chronicle

Streamlining Study Submissions for Success: An Integrated Summaries of Safety (ISS) Case Study with Urovant Sciences, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO (PRWEB) May 25, 2021. Clinical development has more partnerships and collaborations than ever before with many companies acquiring assets from others and building centers of excellence and expertise through late-stage development and submission preparation. This webinar will present a case study on the submission planning process including data analysis, collaboration process, and technology platforms leveraged to deliver the Integrated Summary of Safety (ISS) deliverable for the Urovant Gemtesa (Vibegron) FDA submission.
HealthStamford Advocate

Can Increased Data Access Improve Patient Enrollment and Engagement? Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO (PRWEB) May 25, 2021. Patient recruitment and retainment are two of the biggest challenges in clinical research. While there is more than one approach to achieve patient enrollment and engagement, one solution is increasing access to data. Having access to a vast patient population offers the opportunity to provide study designers the ability to transform clinical trials and create truly patient-centric protocols.
ScienceHouston Chronicle

Living History: Our Role in Global Scientific Collaboration for SARS-CoV-2, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, the featured speakers will reflect on the past year of the COVID-19 pandemic and discuss their contribution to vaccine development. They will also discuss what is needed to prepare or respond faster to other infectious agents, and how to assess the impact of SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern (VOC) on vaccine/drug efficacy. The webinar will also highlight the difference between a wild-type neutralization assay and a surrogate pseudoparticle neutralization assay (PNA), provide a better understanding of neutralizing and binding assays and how to generate a pseudoparticle.
AgricultureHouston Chronicle

How AI-Based Breeding Could Be the Key to Next-Gen Plant-Based Innovations, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO (PRWEB) May 26, 2021. With the continuing surge in plant-based food alternatives worldwide, the industry is facing numerous challenges, namely, how to meet demand with innovative non-GMO products, how to squeeze out more efficiency from both production and the supply chain to make products more competitive and how to satisfy consumer hunger for tasty, nutritious foods.
EconomyHouston Chronicle

Passing an Audit: Pro Tips from a QA Expert Panel, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO (PRWEB) May 27, 2021. For quality teams in life science organizations, implementing the best ways to prepare for and pass internal and external audits can be challenging. Getting everything prepared for an audit is a necessary, yet daunting task. While there is no one way to approach an audit, our experts will help answer common questions about audits to help you feel more confident.
HealthEurekAlert

PCR STATEMENT on the 2-year clinical outcomes from the Evolut low risk trial

Transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) offers an effective, less invasive therapeutic alternative to surgical aortic valve replacement in patients with symptomatic, severe aortic stenosis. Although TAVI is demonstrated to be superior to medical therapy or surgery in patients who are at prohibitive or high risk for aortic valve surgery, less is known about TAVI in patients who are at low risk for complications or death from surgery. At EuroPCR 2021, Dr J Forrest will present the complete 2-year follow-up from the Evolut low risk trial.
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

AdventHealth And Sema4 Launch A Data-driven Precision Medicine Program To Optimize Patient Care And Outcomes

AdventHealth and Sema4, a patient-centered health intelligence company leveraging AI and machine learning to derive data-driven insights, today announced a wide-ranging collaboration that builds upon the current AdventHealth Genomics and Personalized Health Program to provide new research insights and to prevent, detect and treat disease in their patients. Initially, AdventHealth...
HealthMedscape News

Review Finds Diverse Outcomes in Clinical Trials of Rosacea

There is an unmet need to standardize outcomes that are reported in clinical trials of rosacea, according to the authors of a new systematic review of rosacea treatment studies. "Rosacea is a chronic dermatologic condition that affects 16 million Americans," one of the study authors, Sarah A. Ibrahim, told this...
SoftwareStamford Advocate

Combining AI and Automation in the SynFini™ Platform to Accelerate Small Molecule Drug Discovery, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO (PRWEB) May 28, 2021. The rate of chemical discovery and development is hampered by the fact that chemistry is still inherently a manual process. In an effort to improve and accelerate the reproducibility and transferability of chemistry, we have developed an automation platform named SynFini™ that automates the design, reaction screening and optimization (RSO) and production of target molecules.
Healththeroanokestar.com

Carilion Researchers Raise Awareness of Clinical Trials Available to Patients

Clinical trials are an integral part of finding new treatment options for patients. With more than 100 clinical trials currently offered through Carilion, patients have the unique opportunity to explore cutting edge treatment and therapy options close to home. “In addition to their clinical duties treating patients, many of our...
Healthtechxplore.com

New medical image fusion method draws on deep learning to improve patient outcomes

Image fusion is a process that can enhance the clinical value of medical images, improving the accuracy of medical diagnoses and the quality of patient care. Researchers at the College of Data Science Software Engineering at China's Qingdao University have developed a new "multi-modal" image fusion method based on supervised deep learning that enhances image clarity, reduces redundant image features and supports batch processing. Their findings have just been published in KeAi's International Journal of Cognitive Computing in Engineering.