Day-Trippers And Weekenders Propping Up Atlanta Hotel Scene

By Jarred Schenke, Bisnow Atlanta
Bisnow
Bisnow
 16 days ago
Atlanta's hotels are seeing an occupancy comeback that is expected to exceed projections for the year following the coronavirus pandemic. Atlanta’s hotel market is historically driven by group and business travel, but leisure travel is mostly to thank for this rebound. While key fundamentals are still lagging behind 2019, hotel operators are seeing leisure travel push up hotel occupancies in the city, especially during the weekends. Hoteliers also see the promise of continued improvement in the back half of 2021 as more big events take place in Atlanta and corporate travel ticks up.

