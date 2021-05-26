Cancel
Brad Pitt wins 50-50 joint custody of kids in legal battle with Angelina Jolie

Derrick
 12 days ago

Brad Pitt has won 50-50 joint legal and physical custody of his five minor children with Angelina Jolie after a contentious legal battle with his ex-wife behind closed doors. A private judge hired by the couple made the tentative ruling May 13, sources confirmed to the Daily News.

Brad Pitt
Angelina Jolie
#Joint Custody#The Daily News#Kids#Closed Doors
