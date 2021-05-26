Brad Pitt wins 50-50 joint custody of kids in legal battle with Angelina Jolie

Back in the day, no less than Smokey Bear warned TV watchers around the country to “Remember … Only you can stop forest fires.”. While “wildfires” replaced “forest fires” not that long ago, the message remains the same: We, all of us, are the stewards of the national and state forests and parks, but where Angelina Jolie’s latest mid-budget actioner, Those Who Wish Me Dead, is concerned, Smokey Bear has been relegated to an invisible, background character, silently judging everyone involved for treating CGI-aided wildfires as entertainment fodder. Morality aside, though, Jolie continues a two-decade-long streak as a more than credible action-hero, delivering just the right mix of camp-free gravitas with the balletic physicality that has defined at least part of her career.