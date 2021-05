CLEVELAND -- Patriotic holidays come to my mind today. On June 14, Flag Day and the birthday of the United States Army, I think of our flag and that for which it stands. Old Glory, ever changing over the years to keep pace with a growing nation, is America’s greatest symbol. Those “broad stripes and bright stars” are recognized universally as a symbolic hallmark of our nation. A nation that attracts people the world over to come here and live with unprecedented freedoms.