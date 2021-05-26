Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Popular Area Attractions That Local Residents Tend To Never Visit

By Don Morgan
Posted by 
98.1 The Hawk
98.1 The Hawk
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Is it just me, or do other people also tend to bypass attractions in the town they live in, that bring in people from other parts of the country and even the world to visit?. This conversation began with some of my co-workers earlier this week when someone brought up the question if anyone has ever stopped at the New York State Southern Tier Welcome Center just inside the state border on Interstate 81 north. Someone had mentioned how popular the rest stop is, and how nice they had heard it is.

981thehawk.com
98.1 The Hawk

98.1 The Hawk

Binghamton, NY
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 The Hawk plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corning Incorporated#Race Car#Museum#Famous People#The Corning Glass Works#Attractions#Southern#Country#Binghamton#Montrose#Wedding#New York State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Race Cars
News Break
Politics
News Break
Travel
Related
Decatur, ILnewschannel20.com

Decatur adds bus routes to local attractions

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The City of Decatur is expanding its public transportation options. The Decatur Park District and Decatur Public Transit are offering more city bus routes, including transportation to attractions like Splash Cove, the Children's Museum of Illinois, Scovill Zoo, and The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater. Every day between...
Durant, IAnorthscottpress.com

Durant 4th graders visit local history museum

Durant Community School fourth grade teachers Leslie Callison and Kristal Happ brought their students to the Tri County Heritage and Genealogy Museum in Durant May 19. The students learned how and why the museum was started, and contemplated what they would find in a museum 40 years from now. Students also took part in a scavenger hunt pertaining to museum information, photos and exhibits. Contributed photos.
Barboursville, WVHerald-Dispatch

Community honors distinguished local residents

BARBOURSVILLE — State politicians and local residents came together Wednesday evening to celebrate the departure of two West Virginians from the state. A ceremony was conducted in honor of residents Chuck Minsker and Jeanette Rowsey for their lifetimes of service to West Virginia and its residents. The ceremony took place at Barboursville Park at 6 p.m.
Drinksyoursun.com

Want lunch with an orca or alligator? Area attractions set the table for you

ORLANDO — SeaWorld patrons settle at socially distanced tables around midday, enjoying the chance to sit down, de-mask and enjoy the shade courtesy of the roof above. Servers, donning facial coverings, explain the virtual menu, take orders and distribute meals and beverages. What seems to be an ordinary lunch transforms...
Posted by
98.1 The Hawk

Southern Tier Help and Information Line Adds Text

The local one-stop call for assistance information in the region is now accepting texts. 211 Susquehanna River Region Information and Referral Contact Center (formerly First Call for Help) will connect people with resources if they text their zip code to 898211. The service is available in English. Residents can still...
Cherokee County, GAfox5atlanta.com

Bear visits Cherokee County subdivision, startles residents

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Some people in a Cherokee County subdivision got quite a shock when they saw a bear wandering around. People who live in the Bridgemill subdivision in Cherokee County said it appeared to be a juvenile bear that weighed around 150 pounds. Liam Cippola, who is 10...
Danville, VTnorthstarmonthly.com

NEK life attracts new residents, energizes broadband expansion

A global pandemic forced many to work from home, highlighting the need for broadband in rural areas like the Northeast Kingdom, which has become a popular relocation destination for both urban and suburbanites. Broadband is high-speed internet connectivity, which can be delivered wired or wirelessly. In several parts of the...
Oneida County, NYRomesentinel.com

Sweet visit for local students

The Maple Experience came to Oneida County last week. Hosted by Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon, D-119, Marcy, and the New York State Maple Producers Association, the Maple Experience gives students a hands-on look and feel for the maple industry that is so vital to New York State industry. Buttenschon kicked off...
Saratoga County, NYNorth Country Public Radio

Saratoga County's four Adirondack towns seek to attract new residents

SARATOGA COUNTY – Not all of Saratoga County is as bustling as Clifton Park or Saratoga Springs. Take the four towns in the northwest corner of the county, for example. Spread through the rugged hills and valleys surrounding Great Sacandaga Lake, the communities of Corinth, Hadley, Day and Edinburg never had more than a couple of thousand residents, even when they were self-sufficient Adirondack mill towns. In the 21st century, some of them have lost population.
Rockford, ILclassichits106.com

Rockford may spend $300K on campaign to attract residents

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — Rockford may spend $300,000 to attract new residents to the city as its population has declined. The Rockford Register Star reports the City Council could consider a measure this week to contract with the Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau for a marketing campaign promoting the community. It would focus on Rockford’s affordability, location, entertainment and leisure offerings and be aimed at workers, families and visitors. Mayor Tom McNamara says “I think there are a lot of good things happening in our community and we need to get that message out.”
Politicsfreedom929.com

UPCOMING LOCAL / AREA EVENTS

(OLNEY) The City of Olney’s “Sounds of Summer” Concert Series will kick off this Thursday night on the First National Bank in Olney’s Stage in Bower Park, on Whittle Avenue. It will be Taylor Steele performing from 6:00 to 8:00 with all CDC guidelines pertaining to COVID-19 to be followed. All are invited out. Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy a free evening of music and fun in downtown Olney tomorrow night.
Posted by
WRAL News

Players' Retreat to reopen, but only vaccinated guests allowed inside

When The Players' Retreat reopens its doors again on June 23, it will only be allowing vaccinated guests to dine inside. The restaurant and bar, which is celebrating its 70th year in business, announced its reopening plans on Tuesday, noting its staff is fully vaccinated. The restaurant will be open for indoor and outdoor dining, but only fully vaccinated guests will be allowed to dine indoors.