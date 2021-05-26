Cancel
Energy Industry

Grid operators say NY has enough power for summer heat

By Rick Karlin
expressnews.com
 13 days ago

RENSSELAER — The New York Independent System Operator, which coordinates the flow of electricity through the state’s grid, said Wednesday there should be adequate power to get through the summer. NYISO reported that the state has 41,071 megawatts worth of capacity to meet expected peak demand. Electric usage in New...

www.expressnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Grid#Electric Power#Power Plants#Summer Heat#Grid Power#Electricity Supply#Power Supply#Nyiso#Power Usage#Power Resources#Forecasted Summer Demand#Adequate Power#Electric Demand#Electric Usage#Energy#Generating Capacity#Peak Demand#Gas#Reliability Rules#Adequate Supply
