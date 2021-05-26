Reading education achievers
Jason Scales of Reading made the honor roll for the third quarter of the 2020-21 school year at Arlington Catholic High School. The following Reading residents were named to the headmaster’s list for the third quarter of the 2020-21 school year at St. John’s Preparatory School in Danvers for earning grades of A- or above in all courses: Max Conway, Graham Conway, Matthew DiCara, Joseph Ferranti, Chase Fruehauf, Tighe Lusk, Rocco Masciarelli, Devlin Murphy, Ryan O'Leary, John Tighe and Adler Torchia.www.wickedlocal.com