Reading, MA

Reading education achievers

Wicked Local
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJason Scales of Reading made the honor roll for the third quarter of the 2020-21 school year at Arlington Catholic High School. The following Reading residents were named to the headmaster’s list for the third quarter of the 2020-21 school year at St. John’s Preparatory School in Danvers for earning grades of A- or above in all courses: Max Conway, Graham Conway, Matthew DiCara, Joseph Ferranti, Chase Fruehauf, Tighe Lusk, Rocco Masciarelli, Devlin Murphy, Ryan O'Leary, John Tighe and Adler Torchia.

Reading, MAhomenewshere.com

Joshua Eaton Principal LisaMarie Ippolito latest to depart Reading

READING - LisaMarie Ippolito, Joshua Eaton School Principal for the past four years has resigned to take an Assistant Superintendent position in Newburyport. Announcing the vacancy last night at School Committee, School Supt. Dr. John Doherty said “I would like to recognize and thank current Principal LisaMarie Ippolito for the amazing job that she has done over the last four years as Principal of the Joshua Eaton Elementary School. We wish her the best of luck as the next Assistant Superintendent for the Newburyport Public Schools.”
Arlington, MAYourArlington

Minuteman students win awards in robotics competition

A robotics team at Minuteman High School has won two awards in a regional competition for creating “Proxima,” which is driven by remote control and shoots balls high into the air. The Minuteman students, known as Team Alpha Centauri received the Rookie Game Changer Award and the Rookie Game Design...
Massachusetts Statewesternmassnews.com

Mass. high school students return to the classroom for in-person learning

(WGGB/WSHM) -- High schoolers across the Bay State returned to the classroom Monday for the first time since 2020. “I was actually very excited to come here because obviously, I had some teachers that have had some friendships with…you know, I came back, they saw me, and we talked for a little, caught up on some things,” said Jerbin Garcia Diaz, a junior at Springfield Central High School.
Reading, MAhomenewshere.com

Reading girls lacrosse team sticks it to Woburn

READING — For the better part of the first half on Saturday, the Reading High girls lacrosse team had its hands full with Woburn. After coming back from three-goal deficits twice, the Lady Rockets pulled away for a 23-15 victory over their Middlesex League Liberty Division rivals at RMHS’ Turf Field 2.
Massachusetts Stateaccountingtoday.com

Massachusetts Society of CPAs awards $145.5K in student scholarships

The Massachusetts Society CPAs announced Monday that it will award $145,500 in scholarships to 32 local students part of the MSCPA’s Educational Foundation Scholarship Program. Students will be presented with their awards at the Virtual MSCPA Scholarship Award Ceremony and Reception on June 9, 2021. Scholarships are fully funded through...
Reading, MAhomenewshere.com

A Senior Profile: Carolyn Narahara

To those who know her, Carolyn is someone who is kind and always sporting a smile. She’s a continuous volunteer around the Reading Community, as well as a role model to the many students she plays sports with and teachers too. Teachers share that she has a determination for her academics and helps create a fun atmosphere for all, in her classes. Her teammates and coaches describe her as a “positive and encouraging presence on the team who's always encouraging others, on and off the field.”
Stoneham, MAhomenewshere.com

Stoneham administrator Sarah Hardy named new assistant superintendent

READING – The School Committee last night (March 13) unanimously approved Supt. of Schools Dr. John Doherty’s choice for Assistant Superintendent of Schools for Learning and Teaching Sarah Hardy, a central office administrator for the Stoneham schools. Dr. Doherty reported the selection of Hardy to replace Christine Kelley was a...
Reading, MAhomenewshere.com

A Senior Profile: Mia Plankey

Mia Plankey is a kind, compassionate, and dedicated student, who has made a substantial impact on the community. In the halls of RMHS, Mia is seen as a bubbly and welcoming person, always waving and saying hello to people. Classmates of Mia would describe her as intelligent, helpful and extremely outgoing. She has worked hard throughout her time in high school and has positively impacted the lives of many, making her well deserving of recognition.
Arlington, MAWicked Local

Arlington awarded MAPC ‘Accelerating Climate Resiliency’ grant

The Metropolitan Area Planning Council has awarded Arlington a grant of $17,350 to advance local climate change resilience through its “Accelerating Climate Resiliency” Grant Program. The town’s project, “Remembrance of Climate Futures,” was proposed by an intergenerational collaboration between the Arlington Commission for Arts & Culture, Arlington Public Schools Green...
Arlington, MAYourArlington

2 Arlington students win $2,500 National Merit scholarships

They are Genevieve Baldwin and Peter Berggren, both at Arlington High School. Baldwin plans to pursue a career in ministry, and Berggren's probable career field is computer science. The corporation judges high school students based on their PSATs and awards a number of scholarships in their senior year. The corporation...
Everett, MAeverettindependent.com

AC Lacrosse Star Kylie McCarthy to Attend Babson College in Fall

Everett’s Kylie McCarthy was scoring goals at a record-setting clip as a midfielder on the Arlington Catholic High School girls lacrosse team. With 111 goals in two seasons, McCarthy was looking forward to another prolific campaign in the spring of 2020. But the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of interscholastic sports seasons across Massachusetts and beyond.
Wilmington, MAWilmington Apple

STUDENT SPOTLIGHT: Wilmington’s LaConte, Kane & Ding Win RMLD High School Art Contest

READING, MA — On May 12, 2021, the Reading Municipal Light Department (RMLD) honored the participants and winners of its fourth annual public power themed High School Art Contest at a virtual awards ceremony. General Manager Coleen O’Brien gave a brief description of the contest objectives as well as an overview of the RMLD STEM focused career opportunities that an electric utility can offer. Commissioners Philip Pacino and John Stempeck presented the awards.
Woburn, MAhomenewshere.com

Tanners outlast Reading in softball

WOBURN — In a close battle that had three lead changes, some big hits, and aggressive base running by both teams, the Woburn High softball team ultimately rallied back to win, 8-7, over Reading at Library Park on Tuesday. Woburn had to climb back from an early five-run deficit and...
Hanover, MAhanovermass.com

Eastern Massachusetts high school scores and highlights from Tuesday Danny Ventura, Kevin Barrucci, Brendan Connelly

Belmont 4, Winchester 3 (8i) Milton 15, Needham 5 (6i) King Philip 17, Mansfield 0 (5 inn.) Monomoy 15, Dennis Yarmouth 1 (6 inn.) North Attleboro 15, Oliver Ames 1 (5 inn.) In the Northeastern Conference, Joe Zametjis racked up 17 strikeouts, as Danvers won a pitcher’s duel with Marblehead, 1-0. … Nathan ing allowed seven hits in 6 ⅔ innings as Saugus edged Gloucester, 3-2.
Arlington, MAWicked Local

Arlington wrestlers slam Belmont in first match in 14 months

It took fourteen months and a slew of new health protocols mandated by the MIAA before the Arlington High wrestlers could finally take the mat in their first competition against Belmont High last Friday, May 7. Although only seven of the 14 weight classes were contested, the Spy Ponders hammered out an impressive 38-18 win in their opening meet.
Arlington, MAWicked Local

Fidelity House announces upcoming programs

Fidelity House will be hosting its annual Electronics Recycling Fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 15 (rain date May 22). There will be volunteers to unload anything you are looking to get rid of, with differing prices for items. Summer camp sign-ups are officially open. Fidelity House will...