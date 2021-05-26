Cancel
Leesburg Council Deadlocks on Reconsideration of Cemetery Transfer Plan

By Kara Clark Rodriguez
loudounnow.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe transfer of Sycolin Cemetery to the Loudoun Freedom Center remains at an impasse. Leesburg Town Councilman Ara Bagdasarian attempted to find support during Tuesday’s meeting to reconsider a recent council vote on a land transfer for Sycolin Cemetery and a Memorandum of Understanding between the town and its potential new owner, the Loudoun Freedom Center. The motion made by Bagdasarian that passed at the council’s May 11 to approve the land transfer and MOU included his suggestion to remove the northern trail on the property, allowing it to go back to its natural state and hopefully rectifying some of the ponding issues. Freedom Center staff had supported all facets of the MOU, but had asked the council to also provide some stormwater improvements on the site to lessen the instances of water ponding by gravesites.

loudounnow.com
