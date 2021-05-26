newsbreak-logo
Software

Windows Terminal 1.9 Brings Several New Useful Features

By Mahesh Makvana
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft has updated Windows Terminal with several new features. You now have a Quak mode, the ability to set the utility as the default command-line tool, support for new characters, and more. Windows Terminal Gets Many New Features. According to a post on Windows Command Line, Microsoft has added various...

